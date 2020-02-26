Emboli-removal Catheter Market, 2018 to 2028 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Pulmonary embolism disease has widely grown over time, and needs stern clinical suspicion to prevent morbidity and mortality. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60,000-100,000 Americans die of DVT (Deep vein thrombosis) or PE (Pulmonary Embolism), also known as thromboembolism), and nearly 900,000 people get affected by it annually, in the United States. Pulmonary embolism is fatal as the condition can obstruct blood flow to the lungs, however instant treatment can notably reduce the possibility of death.

Emboli-removal catheter, primarily used to eliminate emboli and thrombi from vessels in the arterial system, etc., is among the highly used treatments of acute pulmonary embolism. Embolization is a slightly invasive treatment that blocks abnormal vascular channels or blood vessels. Catheter embolization is a commonly performed procedure, wherein embolic agents are placed into a blood vessel through a catheter to prevent blood flow to the area.

However, the lack of highly skilled medical professional coupled with the side effects associated with the use of emboli-removal catheter, have been restraining the growth in global emboli-removal catheter market. Furthermore, the growing technical advancement in medical equipment continues to bring tremendous changes in the emboli-removal catheter market, thereby, driving the manufacturers of emboli-removal catheter to embrace the fast-changing technology to expand their emboli-removal catheter product offerings and move ahead of the competition in emboli-removal catheter market.

Emboli-removal catheter is majorly used for various catastrophic life-threatening emboli, many of them are new and are in different stages of development. Emboli-removal catheter is basically made up of biologically indifferent material coupled with elasticity properties which are matched to their size. Emboli-removal catheter withstands the pressure essential for achieving a satisfactory effect. The probability of vessel perforation is maximally reduced due to the soft spherical tip of the emboli-removal catheter. Major applications of emboli-removal catheter include the elimination of fresh, soft emboli and thrombi from vessels in the arterial system, etc. Although applications are different, the basic mechanism used in the emboli-removal catheter is common in all types of emboli-removal catheter, which involve consistent clot removal by using a recessed winding technique for balloon attachment where this attachment ensures balloon symmetry for constant contact with vessel walls. In addition, Fogarty adherent clot catheter is preferred for removal of more adherent or fibrous material. The idea of running in with a large-caliber suction to expel the coagulation in one piece or a few pieces has a great deal of legitimacy to it, and positively from a response and from a hemodynamic angle, to have the capacity to do that and reestablish flow rapidly.The global market for emboli-removal catheter has seen many changes in technology since then.

Emboli-removal Catheter Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of embolism cases across the globe due to increasing utilization of intravenous catheters are the major driving factors for the emboli-removal catheter market growth during the forecast period. Growing need for safe and effective catheter technology during surgical and minimally invasive procedures and safety of the technique compared to other alternatives also act as driving factors for growth of emboli-removal catheter market. In addition, healthcare awareness campaign and improved reimbursement policy is another factor driving the growth of the global emboli-removal catheter market. Technological advancement in terms of construction and materials designed is leading to growing adoption of emboli-removal catheter during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled medical professional and lack some side effects associated with the emboli-removal catheter is the factor limiting the growth of the global emboli-removal catheter market.

Emboli-removal Catheter Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global emboli-removal catheter market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and geography.

Based on Product Type, the global emboli-removal catheter market is segmented as:

Single Lumen Catheters

Double Lumen Catheters

Latex Free Catheters

Based on end user, the global emboli-removal catheter market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Others

Emboli-removal Catheter Market: Overview

The global market for emboli-removal catheter is highly consolidated with very few players operating in the global space. Acute pulmonary embolism (PE) remains a deadly element with a mortality going from 45% to 91% according to American Lung Association. The principle inclining component to acute pulmonary embolism is venous thrombosis of the lower limbs. Emboli may block major or a few peripheral pulmonary artery branches with serious hemodynamic conciliation, thus representing a life-threatening complication. Different conditions may prompt intravenous thrombus in the end prompting acute pulmonary embolism. Emboli-removal catheter is used for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism amongst other.

Emboli-removal Catheter Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global emboli-removal catheter market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the leader in global emboli-removal catheter market owing to increase pulmonary embolism cases each year and high treatment-seeking rate among patients. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global emboli-removal catheter market throughout the forecast period.

Emboli-removal Catheter Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the global emboli-removal catheter market are Penumbra, Inc. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and Innovative Health, Balton Sp. z o. o. and others. Technological advancement in already marketed products is the major trend emerging in the global emboli-removal catheter market.

