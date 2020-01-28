Embedded Security 2018 Global Market Key Players – Stmicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Gemalto, Texas Instruments, Renesas, Qualcomm – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Embedded Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

This report focuses on the global Embedded Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embedded Security development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Embedded Security market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Stmicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Gemalto

Texas Instruments

Renesas

Qualcomm

Microchip

Samsung

Idemia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Secure Element and Embedded Sim

Trusted Platform Module

Hardware Security Module

Hardware Tokens

Market segment by Application, split into

Wearables

Smartphones and Tablets

Automotive

Smart Identity Cards

Industrial

Payment Processing and Cards

Computers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

