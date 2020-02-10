Embedded Non – Volatile Memory Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “Embedded Non – Volatile Memory Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” globally.

Global Embedded Non-volatile Memory (eNVM) Market: Snapshot

Memory technologies have made some spectacular advances over the past few years with the development of embedded electronics. Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) is a significant technology advancement that has made modern computing systems faster and scalable. Compared to stand-alone flash memories, eNVM technologies have improved in-system re-programmability and made electronics designs more flexible.

The demand for improving the memory density in computers and the need for augmenting the performance of mobile terminals are key factors driving the growth of the embedded non-volatile memory market. The demand for low-voltage electronics products has further boosted the adoption of eNVM technologies. Some of the key applications of embedded non-volatile memory technology are programming, trimming, data encryption, coding, and identification.

Popular eNVM technologies include eFlash, embedded one-time-programmable (eOTP), electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (eE2PROM) and emulated multi-time programmable (eMTP). With the exception of eOTP, all these allow multiple reprogramability. The proliferation of IoT devices and the growing popularity of cloud-based services in emerging and developed nations are the key developments bolstering the uptake of embedded non-volatile memory technology. Several manufacturers of the technology are exploring a number of end-use segments to gain competitive edge over others. In recent years, the adoption of eNVM technology is proving lucrative for the automotive industry. In addition, the design of advanced robotics systems for integrated memory features is also expected to accentuate the market in the coming years.

Embedded memory technology forms an integral part of any system that requires higher performance, less power consumption, small physical volume and mobility. Specifically, embedded non-volatile memories (eNVM) is primarily used to make mobile terminals having high performance. Currently, embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) has become an essential and important memory IP that enhances the flexibility of an electronic products to a great extent. The market of embedded non-volatile memory is predicted to witness a robust growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 owing to rising demand of technologically advanced embedded non-volatile memories that can be utilized for the purpose of programming, data encryption, trimming, coding, identification and redundancy.

In order to provide a comprehensive and exhaustive insights of the embedded non-volatile memory market across the globe, the market has been segmented into product type and end user. Different types of embedded non-volatile memory that is available in the market includes eOTP (Embedded One-Time-Programmable), eFlash, eE2PROM (Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-only Memory) and eMTP (Emulated Multi-Time Programmable). Moreover, an embedded non-volatile memory also find its application across various end user segments such as consumer electronics, automotive, information and communication sector and robotics among others. In addition, complete regional perspective of all the above mentioned segments including product type and end user across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also provided in this report.

Increasing demand of IoT (Internet of Things) devices and services across different parts of the world is one of the most important factor predicted to trigger the demand of embedded non-volatile memory during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The principle need of providing ubiquitous connectivity and to manage large amount of data arising from these IoT devices is anticipated to trigger the rapid deployment of economic and less power consumable memory products that has the ability to communicate securely and reliably. Thus, proliferation of various IoT devices and services is expected to spur the demand of embedded non-volatile memory in the coming years. In addition, surging adoption of embedded non-volatile memory in place of comparatively bulky and standalone traditional non-volatile memory owing to its higher efficiency and compact architecture is another important factor anticipated to accelerate the demand of embedded non-volatile memory in the coming years. Additionally, these embedded non-volatile memories are also increasingly used across various automobile applications especially in advanced key less push button start features and in head-up displays. Thus, rising demand for technologically advanced automotive is also expected to create a better opportunity for various embedded non-volatile memory manufacturers in the coming eight years.

In spite of so many driving factors, higher design cost along with lack of scalability especially in eFlash and eOTP memory is one of the key factor expected to deter the demand of embedded non-volatile memory to a great extent during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Among the different types of embedded non-volatile memory, eFlash memory generated the highest revenue share in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Increasing adoption of eFlash memory across various application segments such as consumer electronics, smart card and automotive among others owing to its high efficiency and low power consumption is the most important factor behind this segment’s dominance.

Geographically, the global embedded non-volatile memory market is expected to be majorly driven by Asia Pacific region both in terms of market share and growth during the forecast period. The embedded non-volatile memory market of Asia Pacific region is followed by North America owing to wide concentration of key microcontroller unit (MCU) manufacturers such as Texas Instruments and Silicon Lab among others.

Some of the major players operating in the embedded non-volatile memory market includes United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Microchip Technology Inc. (The U.S) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (China) among others.

