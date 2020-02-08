The embedded displays are utilized to execute color display interface that offers different features such as an embedded functionality, touch screen and smart graphic user interface, which is affordable for mass manufacturing. These displays have the capacity of saving power with higher efficiency and deliver flexibility. It is observed that a dramatic growth in the number of automated equipment and systems in different types of industries, which has contributed to the expansion of the embedded display market. On the other hand, the technological improvements in the embedded display area has helped to the newest products with high end displays taking part in market and subsidizing largely to the expansion of these products. Additionally, greater efficiency and minimum costs are key factors that are accountable for the expansion of the market. Increased utilization of embedded display in the 3D systems has been observed as well as this is generating a lot of opportunities to grow in this market.

Drivers of Market

The embedded displays needs less power compared to other type of displays and this is the key advantage of these type of systems. Additionally, compatibility of these systems with submicron chips is another driving factor that is fueling growth of the market. Moreover, these type of displays are flexible and have decreased interface with the specified wireless services, which is another factor that are propelling demand for embedded displays. Technological developments related to these systems is also boosting growth of the market.

The recent report developed by Persistence Market Research (PMR) stated that the global embedded display market is anticipated to reach valuation of nearly US$ 18,800 Mn by 2022 and is anticipated to reflect high CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2022).

Regional Segmentation of Embedded Display Market

In terms of value, the market for embedded displays in the North America is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the assessment period and this trend is going to sustain over the forecast period. The report reveals that the market in North America is projected to remain the most attractive market, growing at highest CAGR during the assessment period.

LED Displays to Secure One-Fourth Revenue Share of Market

The LED display type segment is anticipated to reach market valuation of nearly US$ 4,755 Mn by the end of 2022, according to the forecast recorder by Persistence Market Research. This reflects high CAGR throughout the assessment period. The LED display type segment is anticipated to procure over one-fourth revenue share of the market by 2017-end and is anticipated to lose the share of the market by the end of 2022.

The wearable device segment is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 1,350 Mn by the end of 2022, according to the forecast done by Persistence Market Research. The segment is estimated to reflect staggering CAGR throughout the assessment period. The report reveals, the wearable device segment is anticipated to procure nearly 10% share of the total application segment, in terms of revenues, by the end of 2017. The segment is projected to gain share of the market by the end of 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The players operating in the market are profiled in the report such as Data Modul AG, Avnet, Inc., Enea AB., Intel Corp., Altia Inc., Green Hills Software Inc., Planar Systems Inc., Anders Electronics Plc, Esterel Technologies SA, and Microsoft Corp. These are several companies that are projected to remain active in the market throughout the assessment period. These players will have large contribution in the growth of the market. Key strategies of these players are also included in the report as well as their long-term vision to remain at the pole position has been included in the report