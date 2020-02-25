EMAIL SECURITY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, APPLICATIONS, KEY PLAYERS, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2025

This report focuses on the global Email Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
proofpoint
Fortinet
Trend Micro
Symantec
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Aerospace Defence and Intelligence
Media & Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Email Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Email Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Aerospace Defence and Intelligence
1.5.6 Media & Entertainment
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Email Security Market Size
2.2 Email Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Email Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Email Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Email Security Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Email Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Email Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Email Security Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Email Security Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Email Security Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Email Security Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Email Security Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Email Security Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 proofpoint
12.2.1 proofpoint Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Email Security Introduction
12.2.4 proofpoint Revenue in Email Security Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 proofpoint Recent Development
12.3 Fortinet
12.3.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Email Security Introduction
12.3.4 Fortinet Revenue in Email Security Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.4 Trend Micro
12.4.1 Trend Micro Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Email Security Introduction
12.4.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Email Security Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
12.5 Symantec
12.5.1 Symantec Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Email Security Introduction
12.5.4 Symantec Revenue in Email Security Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Symantec Recent Development
Continued….
