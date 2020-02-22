Email Hosting Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Email Hosting Services Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Email Hosting Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Email Hosting Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
An email hosting service is an Internet hosting service that operates email servers.
Email hosting services usually offer premium email as opposed to advertisement-supported free email or free webmail. Email hosting services thus differ from typical end-user email providers such as webmail sites. They cater mostly to demanding email users and small and medium-sized (SME) businesses, while larger enterprises usually run their own email hosting services on their own equipment using software such as Microsoft Exchange Server, IceWarp or Postfix. Hosting providers can manage a user’s own domain name, including any email authentication scheme that the domain owner wishes to enforce in order to convey the meaning that using a specific domain name identifies and qualifies email senders.
In 2018, the global Email Hosting Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Email Hosting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Hosting Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GoDaddy Inc
Google
Microsoft
OVH
Rackspace
Fasthosts
Zoho
Amazon
Liquid Web
IceWarp
Runbox
FastMail Pty Ltd
Greatmail
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Webmail
Hosted Email
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Email Hosting Services Manufacturers
Email Hosting Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Email Hosting Services Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
