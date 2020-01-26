ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2018- 2026

ELISpot and FluoroSpot are the most commonly used immune assays for the functional assessment of the immune system at the single cell level using fluorophores labeled detection reagents. The cells are cultured on antibody coated plates which arrest specific target molecules released. Each spot detected in the assay represents a single cell, thereby providing qualitative and quantitative data for number of cells detected in the sample. The ELISpot and Flourospot assays utilize sandwich ELISA technique to detect fluorescence. The process involves the use of a specific antibody coated over the microplate. The cells are then transferred onto the microplate and placed in an incubator for a limited time period at 37 °C. Once incubation period is complete, an antigen antibody conjugate is formed which is further processed to remove the unbound analyte. A blue black precipitate is formed representing an individual analyte secreting cell. These assays are routinely used for the detection and analysis of cytokines, other products secreted by a single cell level.

Major drivers of the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays market are technological advancements, increase in incidence of chronic diseases, surge in awareness about timely diagnosis, rise in strategic collaborations, and increase in health care expenditure in developing countries across the world. Limited availability of high quality detection reagents, high sensitivity, and presence of more efficient technologies are expected to restrain the global market.

The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into analyzers, kits, and accessories. Based on application, the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays market can be divided into cancer research, drug discovery, and disease diagnosis. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and others.

In terms of region, the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to increase in patient population, rise in demand, presence of major manufacturers, better health care infrastructure, and surge in product launches. Europe was the second largest market for ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays in terms of share in 2017. Increase in product approvals, rise in awareness, adoption of expansion strategies by global manufacturers in different regions to expand global presence along with strategic acquisition of local & medium scale manufacturers to enhance product portfolio, and \increase in research & development activities are expected to propel the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to present lucrative opportunities in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays market during the forecast period. Rise in patient population, increase in health care expenditure, surge in presence of major manufacturers in the region, and mergers & acquisitions are projected to fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Rise in government initiatives to promote research & development, increase in health care infrastructure, and surge in demand are expected to augment the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays market in the two regions.

Major players operating in the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays market include Abcam, Oxford Immunotec, Cellular Technology, Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Mabtech. Increase in focus on R&D by major manufacturers to introduce highly efficient kits for early disease diagnosis to improve their market position is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

