ELISA TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global ELISA Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ELISA Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO)
BD Biosciences
BioMérieux SA
Bio-Rad Laboratories
EMD Millipore Corp
Life Technologies Corporation
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
R&D Systems
Thermo Fisher Scientific
ZEUS Scientific
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sandwich ELISA
Indirect ELISA
Multiple and portable ELISA
Market segment by Application, split into
Academia
Blood Banks
Hospitals
Pharma & Biotechnology Companies
Laboratories
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
