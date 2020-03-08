Elevator and Escalator 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The Elevators and Escalators market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are Otis, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Mitsubishi Electric. Otis is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 16.3% in 2017. The next is Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

There are mainly three type product of Elevators and Escalators market: Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkway.

Geographically, the global Elevators and Escalators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 66.82% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Elevator and Escalator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 35700 million US$ in 2024, from 34000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Elevator and Escalator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.