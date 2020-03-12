Electrotherapy System Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2026

Electrotherapy System is the use of electric energy in the medical treatment. Most athletic trainers and therapists uses electrotherapy system in the management of athletic injuries. Electrotherapy system is used relieve pain, elicit muscle contraction for strength and reeducation after trauma or immobilization, in iontophoresis and to manage edema and chronic wound. Electrotherapy system is used in ion-therapy, for stimulating the motor system and pain therapy. In neuromuscular diseases, electrotherapy system is used to support voluntary movement and build muscles through the activation of muscle systems and neuro-facilitation. Electrotherapy system can be used at home to surgical procedures. Specifically, electrotherapy system uses energy waves along the electromagnetic spectrum to create changes in the body that affect its physiological and chemical output. Electrotherapy system is mostly used for pain management to patients who are suffering from chronic pain associated with post-surgical incisions, arthritis, and pains of the back and neck, fractures. Electrotherapy system is also used to increase the production of corticosteroids and vitamin D in the body. Electrotherapy system can be used to treat inflammatory conditions associated with orthopedics, bronchitis, certain conditions associated with psoriasis. According to American Academy of Pain Medicine, more than 1.5 billion people worldwide are suffering from chronic pain.

Electrotherapy System Market: Drivers and Restraints: The global market for electrotherapy system is expected to be driven by the rise in the incidence of spinal injuries and low back pain, as well as their increasing usage in sports medicines. According to World Health Organization, approximately 13% of the world’s population was overweight. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity are some factors anticipated to fuel growth of global electrotherapy system market within the forecast period of 2016-2026. However, the lack of usage guidelines along with low awareness regarding the available chronic treatment options are major concerns for the overall growth of electrotherapy system market. The availability of substitute products can be the restraint for the growth of electrotherapy system market.

Electrotherapy System Market: Segmentation: The global electrotherapy system market is classified on the basis of product type, application, end user and geography. Based on product type, the global electrotherapy system market is segmented into the following: Transcutaneous Spinal Electroanalgesia (TSE), Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Interferential Current Therapy (IC), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Electro-Acupuncture (EA), Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD), Micro-Current Therapy, Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS), Others; Based on application, the global electrotherapy systemmarket is segmented into the following: Pain Management, Neuromuscular Dysfunction, Sports Injury Treatment, Tissue Repair, Acute and Chronic Edema, Iontophoresis, Urine and fecal incontinence, Others; Based on end user, the global electrotherapy systemmarket is segmented into the following: Hospitals, Long Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Clinics, Others

Electrotherapy System Market: Overview: Growing patient pool in emerging market is an attractive growth opportunities for the electrotherapy system market. Recent projections provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that approximately 13% of the globe’s population was overweight and obese in 2014 and from 1980 to 2014, the global prevalence of obesity rose by more than double. Furthermore, according to American Diabetes Association estimated that one in every three adults in the U.S. would have diabetes by 2050. All the factors are likely to drive the electrotherapy system market. Electrotherapy system is used treat open wounds and certain kinds of skin ulcers

Electrotherapy System Market: Regional Overview Region wise, the global electrotherapy system market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market for electrotherapy system due to increasing adoption of electrotherapy system in sports injury treatment. Electrotherapy system can be used as rehabilitation and preventive tool for partially or totally immobilized patients, which is likely to drive the electrotherapy system market in Europe. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity in countries such as China, India is expected to boost the electrotherapy system market growth in APEJ region.

Electrotherapy System Market: Key Players: Some of the key players in global electrotherapy system market include Medtronic Plc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Zynex Inc., Uroplasty Inc., NeuroMetrix Inc., Nevro Corp., DJO Global Inc., Cyberonics Inc., BTL Industries Inc. and others.