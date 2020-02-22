Electrostatic Precipitator Market Size, Emerging Technologies, Future Trends and Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

Market Highlights

The global Electrostatic Precipitator market is projected to grow at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to growing environmental concerns. Electrostatic precipitator is a particle control device used in industries in order to minimize air pollution. It uses electrical forces to move the particles out of the flowing gas stream and onto collector plates. There are various component of an electrostatic precipitator including inlet, insulator chamber, collecting rapping, inspection door, screw conveyor, rapper drive station, among others. Moreover, it is designed to trap and remove the dust particles from the exhaust gas stream in the industries such as chemical, paper, and power, among others.

Electrostatic precipitator is a device used to remove the dust and ash particles with the exhaust gases of power plants. Electrostatic precipitator uses electrostatic charges to separate particles from a dirty gas stream. Moreover, it is designed to trap and remove the dust particles from the exhaust gas stream in the industries such as chemical, paper, and power, among others. The main types of electrostatic precipitators include plate-wire precipitator, flat plate precipitator, tubular precipitator, wet precipitator, and two-stage precipitator.

Key Players:

Siemens AG (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan)

Babcock & Wilcox (US)

AMEC Foster Wheeler (UK)

Thermax Global (India)

Ducon Technologies (US

Fujian Longking (China)

Hamon Group (Belgium)

Trion (US)

Segmental Analysis

The global electrostatic precipitator market has been segmented based on type, component, end-user, and region.

By Type

Dry ESP

Wet ESP

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By End-User

Power

Metals

Cement

Chemicals

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook

By region, the global Electrostatic Precipitator market has been segmented by main four regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global Electrostatic Precipitator market in 2017. Increasing air pollution due to particulate emission, growing industrialization, and presence of many thermal power plants will drive the demand for electrostatic precipitator in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, increasing implementation of electrostatic precipitators in industries such as steel, cement, and chemical in the Asian region is also going to drive the market for electrostatic precipitator.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.5.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.6 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Type

Continue….

