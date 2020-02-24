Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Growth Rate, Future scope, Analysis, Business Development and CAGR to 2023

Summary

Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market by Product (Bags, Trays, Boxes & Containers, ESD foams, others), by end-users (Communication network infrastructure, Consumer electronics, Computer peripherals, Automotive industry, others), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Row)

Market Highlights

The Electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging is also called as antistatic packaging. Static can be caused by various factors such as including other devices, friction or even the weather. Electrostatic discharge packaging is vital for the safe transportation and storage of most electronic products. Also, the operational requirement among original equipment manufacturers to isolate ESD sensitive items, components and devices during manufacturing, assembling and shipping has led to such specific packaging need catered by packaging manufacturers.

The global electrostatic discharge packaging market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 8.2% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players of the global electrostatic discharge packaging market are Teknis Limited (U.K.), Tandem Equipment Sales, Inc. (U.S.), Summit Packaging Solutions (U.S.), Stephen Gould Corp. (U.S.), Statico (U.S.), Elcom UK Ltd (U.K.), Protektive Pak (U.S.), GWP Group Limited (U.K.) and Desco Industries Inc. (U.S.).

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market with the highest CAGR, owing to factors such as growing demand for smartphones and IT infrastructure. The developing economies such as China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the market in the region. In addition, government initiatives such as Digital India is expected to propel the usage of smartphones in the country, as a result boosting the growth of electrostatic discharge packaging market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global electrostatic discharge packaging market by its product, end-users and region.

By Product

Bags

Trays

Boxes & Containers

ESD foams

Others

By End-users

Communication network infrastructure

Consumer electronics

Computer peripherals

Automotive industry

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of World

