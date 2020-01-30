Electrophysiology (EP) Laboratory Devices Market – Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases is Expected to Boost the Market

An electrophysiology (EP) laboratory is an operating room or a theatre equipped with high-tech equipment used in the treatment of cardiovascular problems such as arrhythmia, fibrillation, congestive heart failure and stroke among others. EP lab offers patients the opportunity to have their arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, tested, diagnosed and treated. An irregular heartbeat can lead to heart complications, fatigue, congestive heart failure or stroke. The EP lab focuses on the electrical function of the heart and treats various conditions on the spot.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electrophysiology-laboratory-devices-market.html

Electrophysiology laboratory devices market: Devices

Cardiac mapping can map and detect specific electrical activity of the heart in real time. Any electric irregularities can be immediately diagnosed and potentially treated. Ablation studies can identify a patient’s electrophysiological weaknesses and diagnose diseases to provide suitable preventive measures. This non-surgical, minimally invasive process involves threading a small catheter into the heart. Electric impulses are studied and then potentially blocked or treated to create a regular rhythm in the heart. Defibrillator implantation are for those with a dangerously irregular heart rhythm and a very high risk of cardiac death. In such cases, cardiologists may choose to implant a defibrillator. This device can detect a dangerous rhythm and shock the heart back into regular pace. The device is implanted into a small incision near the heart and connected electrically to the heart. Cardiac electrophysiology assists the diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmias which causes abnormal electrical activities in heart.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14987

Electrophysiology laboratory devices market: WHO report

According to World Health Organization, around 17.5 million people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases. It is expected that, by 2030 about 23 million people may die each year due to cardiovascular diseases. This increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases is expected to boost the electrophysiology market as more and more patients will need medical attention. The prevalence of cardiac diseases is higher in developing nations.

With the potential of 12 million atrial fibrillation patients by the year 2050 and improvements in technology for atrial fibrillation ablation therapy, significant growth is predicted for the number of hospitals building electrophysiology labs. It is estimated that there are about 2,000 electrophysiology labs in the U.S. and 2,000 electrophysiology labs outside the U.S., each with an electrophysiology recording system costing an average of approximately $250,000.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=14987

Since past few decades cardiovascular disease prevalence is rising in populated countries such as China and India. Thus indicating a large market in Asia-Pacific in near future. Mobile and modular EP labs are a growing demand due to rise in emergency medicine and unmet on-field military applications. The market for electrophysiology devices is also expected to benefit due to quick adoption of ablation techniques for treating atrial fibrillation. As the technology advances, patients are exposed to less radiation, making it diagnosis and treatment safer for patients.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com