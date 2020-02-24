Electronystagmography Testing Market Prime Economies Expected to Deliver Major Growth until 2028

Electronystagmography testing is a diagnostic test used to record spontaneous eye activities. Electronystagmography testing can be used to identify the cause of dizziness, balance dysfunction, and vertigo by testing the vestibular system. Electronystagmography testing is used to detect even the slightest movement of the eyes. The electronystagmography testing is done by using disc electrodes which are attached around the nose and electrical leads of discs electrode are connected to an oscilloscope to measure the spontaneous eye movement. In Electronystagmography Testing Market, the movement of the eye is accurately recorded because the cornea is electropositive and retina is electronegative due to which these electrodes accurately record the spontaneous movement of the eye.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2273

Basically, electronystagmography testing consists of series of diagnostic tests including Videonystagmography, Rotary Chair Test, Computerized Dynamic Visual Acuity (DVA), Computerized Dynamic Posturography (CDP), Subjective Visual Vertical, and Vestibular Evoked Myogenic Potential (VEMP). Videonystagmography test (VNG test) records the eye movement in a dark, as well as light room with the help of a video camera, mounted inside the goggles that are worn during testing.

Videonystagmography test in electronystagmography testing is performed to evaluate eye movements. Calibration test evaluates spontaneous eye movement. The positional test evaluates head position changes and calorie test evaluates eye response to cool air or water and warm air or water placed in the ear canal. They are the parts of Videonystagmography test. The rotary chair test in electronystagmography testing is used to determine whether the symptoms are because of inner ear disorder or brain disorder. Computerized Dynamic Visual Acuity (DVA) testing in electronystagmography testing is used to determine how vestibular problem affects vision during activities like walking, riding, or turning head from one side to another. Computerized Dynamic Posturography (CDP) testing in electronystagmography testing is used to evaluate how well patients responds during balance. Subjective Visual Vertical testing in electronystagmography testing is done to evaluate the sensing gravity of utricle (ear organ). Vestibular Evoked Myogenic Potential (VEMP) testing in electronystagmography testing is done to evaluate the working of saccule (ear organ) and vestibular nerve.

To know more about the Electronystagmography Testing Market Visit the link- https://www.factmr.com/report/2273/electronystagmography-testing-market

Electronystagmography Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing number of inner ear disorders that cause vertigo is likely to boost the demand for electronystagmography testing market. Also, increasing healthcare spending, better infrastructure, and reimbursement facilities are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the electronystagmography testing market over the forecast period. However, limited awareness about related disorders in the developing nations, the high cost of the tests & devices, and availability of cheap alternatives in the market are expected to be the major restraining factors for the growth of the electronystagmography testing market.

Electronystagmography Testing Market: Overview

The global market for electronystagmography testing is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Based on test type, the global electronystagmography testing system market is segmented into Videonystagmography, Rotary Chair Test, Computerized Dynamic Visual Acuity (DVA), Computerized Dynamic Posturography (CDP), Subjective Visual Vertical, and Vestibular Evoked Myogenic Potential (VEMP). Based on indications, the global electronystagmography testing system market is segmented into vertigo, dizziness, balance dysfunction, and involuntary eye movement (Nystagmus). Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. Electronystagmography testing requires skilled professionals to perform the test. Due to the presence of good physicians and comparatively better availability of skilled professionals, hospitals are preferred for testing compared to clinics and diagnostic centers.

Electronystagmography Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global electronystagmography testing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant in the global electronystagmography testing market owing to lifestyle changes, new product innovations, early treatment adoption, and high health care spending as compared to other regions. Europe is expected to register the second largest share in the global electronystagmography testing market due to development activities, owing to increased awareness and large research base. The electronystagmography testing market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by the key domestic players.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2273

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://theswisstimes.com