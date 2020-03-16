Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2018: Analysis by Key Players – CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, UPS

Logistics players in the electronics parts forward logistics industry provide integrated logistics solutions including transportation, storage, and value-added services for electronic components (such as active, passive, and interconnector components), which are used in industrial, consumer electronics, and others.

The analysts forecast the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of

study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• China

• Japan

• Others

The report, Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CEVA Logistics

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Kuehne + Nagel

• UPS

Market driver

• Growing electronic parts trade between China and India

Market challenge

• Increase in transportation cost due to underdeveloped infrastructure

Market trend

• Penetration of blockchain technology in logistics supply chain

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by End-user

• Industrial – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: COUNTRY LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Country comparison

• China – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Japan – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Penetration of blockchain technology in logistics supply chain

• Growing requirement for green logistics

• Increase in mergers and acquisitions activities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• CEVA Logistics

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Kuehne + Nagel

• UPS

Continued…..

