Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2024

Electronics & electrical ceramics, mainly including ceramics materials and components, like multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC), dielectric ceramics, ceramics substrates, PKG and other ceramic components. These ceramics materials and components are mainly used in consumer electronics, home appliances, medical devices, power grids and energy etc.

This report studies the electronics & electrical ceramics, mainly including ceramics materials and components, like multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC), dielectric ceramics, ceramics substrates, PKG and other ceramic components. These ceramics materials and components are mainly used in consumer electronics, home appliances, medical devices, power grids and energy etc. The main materials are alumina, silica, zirconia, titanate, and other ceramics.

The electronics & electrical ceramics market has developed maturely. The market concentration rate is high and the market is dominated by the players from Japan and Korea, like Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing, Taiyo Yuden, Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO), TDK Corp and NGK Insulators etc. In Europe the top players are CeramTec and Morgan Advanced Materials, while in China, the top players are ChaoZhou Three-circle and Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology Holding.

Currently consumer electronics (mobile phones) and home appliances are the key markets, in future. Medical devices is the fastest growing end-use industry due to the growing need for advanced medical devices such as endoscope forceps, heart pacemakers, defibrillators, neurostimulators, blood vessel sealers & high-frequency devices, equipment for diagnostic X-rays, CTs and PET scans, and radiation treatment devices.

The worldwide market for Electronics & Electrical Ceramics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2024, from 12600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electronics & Electrical Ceramics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

