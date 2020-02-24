Electronics Contract Manufacturing 2018 Global Key Players Analysis, Market Share, and Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Electronics manufacturing service provider design, manufacture, test, distribute, and provide return/repair services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, the electronic contract manufacturer offers electronic components and assemblies services.
Increasing trends of outsourcing of design and engineering services owing to rising number of skilled labor is the major factor driving the growth of the electronic contract manufacturing market across the globe. Moreover, the increasing demand in consumer electronic sector and proliferation of mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global electronic contract manufacturing market
This report focuses on the global Electronics Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronics Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Foxconn
Flex
Jabil
Celestica
Sumitronics
Zollner Elektronik
Advance Circuit Technology
DataED
Elite Electronic Systems
IEC Electronics
Libra Industries
Express Manufacturing
LogiCan
SMS Electronics
Sypris Electronics
Benchmark Electronics
EIT
KeyTronicEMS
MTI Electronics
Quantronic
SMTC
Enercon Technologies
Riverside Electronics
First Electronics
Altron
Creation Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electronic design & engineering
Electronics assembly
Electronic manufacturing
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Aerospace & defense
IT & telecommunications
Power & energy
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Electronic design & engineering
1.4.3 Electronics assembly
1.4.4 Electronic manufacturing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer electronics
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Aerospace & defense
1.5.6 IT & telecommunications
1.5.7 Power & energy
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market Size
2.2 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electronics Contract Manufacturing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
Electronics Contract Manufacturing 2018 Global Key Players Analysis, Market Share, and Segmentation, Forecast to 2025
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Foxconn
12.1.1 Foxconn Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Introduction
12.1.4 Foxconn Revenue in Electronics Contract Manufacturing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Foxconn Recent Development
12.2 Flex
12.2.1 Flex Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Introduction
12.2.4 Flex Revenue in Electronics Contract Manufacturing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Flex Recent Development
12.3 Jabil
12.3.1 Jabil Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Introduction
12.3.4 Jabil Revenue in Electronics Contract Manufacturing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Jabil Recent Development
12.4 Celestica
12.4.1 Celestica Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Introduction
12.4.4 Celestica Revenue in Electronics Contract Manufacturing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Celestica Recent Development
12.5 Sumitronics
12.5.1 Sumitronics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Introduction
12.5.4 Sumitronics Revenue in Electronics Contract Manufacturing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Sumitronics Recent Development
12.6 Zollner Elektronik
12.6.1 Zollner Elektronik Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Introduction
12.6.4 Zollner Elektronik Revenue in Electronics Contract Manufacturing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Zollner Elektronik Recent Development
12.7 Advance Circuit Technology
12.7.1 Advance Circuit Technology Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Introduction
12.7.4 Advance Circuit Technology Revenue in Electronics Contract Manufacturing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Advance Circuit Technology Recent Development
12.8 DataED
12.8.1 DataED Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Introduction
12.8.4 DataED Revenue in Electronics Contract Manufacturing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 DataED Recent Development
12.9 Elite Electronic Systems
12.9.1 Elite Electronic Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electronics Contract Manufacturing Introduction
12.9.4 Elite Electronic Systems Revenue in Electronics Contract Manufacturing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Elite Electronic Systems Recent Development
Continued….
