Electronics Contract Manufacturing 2018 Global Key Players Analysis, Market Share, and Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Electronics manufacturing service provider design, manufacture, test, distribute, and provide return/repair services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition, the electronic contract manufacturer offers electronic components and assemblies services.

Increasing trends of outsourcing of design and engineering services owing to rising number of skilled labor is the major factor driving the growth of the electronic contract manufacturing market across the globe. Moreover, the increasing demand in consumer electronic sector and proliferation of mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global electronic contract manufacturing market

This report focuses on the global Electronics Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronics Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Foxconn

Flex

Jabil

Celestica

Sumitronics

Zollner Elektronik

Advance Circuit Technology

DataED

Elite Electronic Systems

IEC Electronics

Libra Industries

Express Manufacturing

LogiCan

SMS Electronics

Sypris Electronics

Benchmark Electronics

EIT

KeyTronicEMS

MTI Electronics

Quantronic

SMTC

Enercon Technologies

Riverside Electronics

First Electronics

Altron

Creation Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electronic design & engineering

Electronics assembly

Electronic manufacturing

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & defense

IT & telecommunications

Power & energy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

