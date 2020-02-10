Electronically Scanned Arrays Market – Company Strategy, Product Portfolio and Recent Developments For 2018

Electronically scanned arrays refer to a phased array antenna which is used to electronically steer a beam of radio waves in different directions. This type of arrays are primarily utilized in radars. In order to provide an in-depth analysis of the market, the global electronically scanned arrays has been segmented on the basis of product type, end users, range and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Arrays) also known as APAR (Active Phased Array Radars) and passive electronically scanned arrays (PESA) or passive phased array. Electronically scanned arrays also finds its application among various end-user segment of defense sector including land, naval and airborne.

Moreover, the operational range of an electronically scanned arrays can be classified into long, medium and short. The market of electronically scanned arrays market is anticipated to witness a high growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024 owing to increasing investment in upgrading of the radar system in order to increase their operational efficiency.

The primary requirement to replace the traditional radar system across different regions is the most important factor expected to boost the demand of technologically advanced electronically scanned arrays in the coming years. In addition, the growing preference for technologically advanced radar for providing all weather battlefield surveillance against incoming threat is also expected to propel the demand of electronically scanned arrays during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

However, long replacement cycle of the radar system is of the primary factor anticipated to negatively affect the demand of electronically scanned arrays to some extent in the coming years.

Based on product type, the active electronically scanned arrays (AESA) is predicted to experience the highest growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. AESAs are fitted with receivers and transmitters, which yet again consist of several small modules of transmitter/receivers. AESAs have high capability of spreading emissions across a very wide range of frequencies. Thus, it is utilized extensively across wide area for sea and land surveillance.

On the basis of end user segment, the naval sector is predicted witness the most promising growth in the coming years. For tracking and detection of naval activities, naval radars are extensively used. The primary function of naval-based radar system is locating warships, offshore patrol vessels (OPV), submarine and various other vessels of naval vessel. Radar-based naval systems are also used extensively for detecting ammunitions and anti-ship missile.

On the other hand, medium range category of the electronically scanned arrays is forecasted to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. These radars are utilized to locate targets in the range of 50 km to 150 km. These radars work in the frequency of 8 to 40 GHz and are used efficiently in the management of warships, maritime activities, naval activities and management of air traffic

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and South America. In 2015, North America held the largest share in the electronically scanned market among different regions. Huge concentration of electronically scanned manufacturers coupled with increasing investment in research and development activities is the primary factor behind this region’s dominance. However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the coming eight years. The growing threats of terror activities in the region and is anticipated to drive the need for upgradation of surveillance capabilities. This in turn is predicted to accelerate the demand of electronically scanned arrays in Asia Pacific region. In addition, various territorial disputes across the borders of different countries in the Asia-pacific region and this has furthermore contributed to the increase in military budget to enhance capability of anti-missile. This has led to the increasing demand of AESA in the region of Asia-pacific.