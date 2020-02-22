Electronically Scanned Array Market Size, Share, Analysis 2019 by Competitors, Sales, Future Prospect, Growth, Business Outlook Forecast 2023

Global Electronically Scanned Array Market Research Report by Type (Active, Passive), by Range (Short, Medium, Long) , by End-use (Airborne, Naval, Land), and Region – Forecast to 2023 “Global Electronically Scanned Array Market is predicted to rise to a valuation of USD 8,275 million by 2023| Electronically Scanned Array Market was valued at USD 5,900 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.80%”

Global Electronically Scanned Array Market Overview:

Electronically scanned array systems comprise of a compilation of antennas that can project the resultant radio beam in different directions without moving the antennas themselves. The signal produced by electronically scanned arrays can be produced in various shapes, effectively resulting in “maneuverability” for the beam. Radars using electronically scanned array systems present several advantages, including increased resistance to electronic jamming and improved reliability.

The Global Electronically Scanned Array Market is predicted to rise to a valuation of USD 8,275 million by 2023. The market was valued at USD 5,900 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.80% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The major driver of the market is the increasing replacement of traditional radar systems with technologically advanced alternatives.

The benefits of electronically scanned arrays are coming to the fore with increasing research, which is leading to its increased adoption in military forces around the world.

The active efforts taken by several governments around the world to create a smart and technologically advanced army rather than a numerous but technologically hampered one have led to increased adoption of electronically scanned array systems in aircraft around the world. Leading military spenders such as the U.S. are taking a pioneering role in eliminating the traditional baggage of a manual, human-powered army and creating a technologically powered, automated army.

This has led to increased spending on technologies such as electronically assisted array systems and is likely to remain a major driver for the Electronically Scanned Array Market over the forecast period.

Electronically Scanned Array Market Segmentation:

The Global Electronically Scanned Array Market is segmented by type, range, end use, and region.

The report looks into active and passive electronically scanned array systems on the basis of type. Short-range, medium-range, and long-range electronically scanned array systems are assessed in the report. By end use, the Global Electronically Scanned Array Market is divided into airborne, land, and naval.

By region, the report segments the Global Electronically Scanned Array Market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report assesses the leading players in the Electronically Scanned Array Market in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the market’s competitive landscape. Key players in the electronically scanned array market include Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Leonardo-Finmeccanica (Italy), Raytheon (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Thales Group (France), Toshiba (Japan), RADA Electronic Industries (Israel), and Defence Research and Development Organization (India), among others.

Electronically Scanned Array Market Research Methodology:

Accuracy of the data is the foremost concern for analysts at Market Research Future (MRFR). Primary and secondary research has been conducted in detail in order to gain a clear insight into the workings of the electrically scanned array market. Primary interviews have been conducted with major players in the market to gain an insight from those directly involved in the working of the market. The data thus gathered has been analyzed with top-down and bottom-up approaches in order to ensure accuracy of key data points.

