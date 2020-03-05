Electronic Tongue Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2019-2029

Electronic tongue is a device which measures and compares tastes. Electronic tongue is also called e-tongue. Electronic tongue equipped with multiple sensors which detect dissolved organic and inorganic compounds. Electronic tongue applies pattern recognition method to predict the taste of the sample. Electronic tongue has several application in various industries areas such as the pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry, and the healthcare industry. In the pharmaceutical industry, electronic tongue can be used for assessment of API bitterness strength and quantify bitterness of masking material.

Electronic tongue is used to better adherence and improvement of taste of drugs for pediatric and geriatric patient base. Pharmaceutical companies have introduced the taste sensing systems for better development of pediatric and geriatric formulation. Electronic tongue is entered into medical diagnostic market and provide non-invasive disease diagnosis. The electronic tongue has used to detect and identify a wide array of disorders including mental health disorders and metabolic disorder by analyzing both liquid and vapor patient sample. Electronic tongue systems such as biomimetic cross-reactive sensor array are affordable and efficient for medical diagnosis.

Electronic Tongue Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Electronic tongue market is expected to accounts for a significant growth rate as technological advancement in the medical industry. Increasing demand for advanced and non-invasive diagnosis devices expected to favor the growth of the electronic tongue market. Growing research and development for new drugs manufacturing expected propel the growth of the electronic tongue market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies and devices in pharmaceutical manufacturing units expected to ample the growth of the electronic tongue market. Increasing government funding for drug development and medical diagnosis producers advancement expected to boost up the growth of the electronic tongue market. Growing development of new devices and sensors for tastes assessment of dissolved organic and inorganic compounds favors the growth of the electronic tongue market.

Electronic Tongue Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, electronic tongue market can be segmented as:

Medical Diagnosis

Drug Development

Scientific Research

On the basis of end user, electronic tongue market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Electronic Tongue Market: Overview

Electronic tongue market expected to grow with the significant growth rate over the forecast period as increasing demand for the electronic tongue in the pharmaceutical industry. Electronic tongue performs taste masking assessment and provide objective results. Electronic tongue performs taste assessment in a way similar to the human tongue. Electronic tongue analyzed sensory features such as the taste of drugs which is a key element in pharmaceutical product sales. Electronic tongue also detects gustatory components metallic, astringent and pungent with basic tastes such as sweet, bitter, salty, sour and umami. Electronic tongue enables pharmaceutical scientist to perform experiments without human safety consideration. Electronic tongue simplified the sensory test procedure for drug bitterness measurement.

Electronic Tongue Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the electronic tongue market has been divided into seven regions including Western Europe, North- America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia- Pacific excluding & Japan (APEJ). North America is expected to contribute the highest revenue share in the electronic tongue market as an increasing number of drug development and API formulation testing. Western European expected to contribute the second largest revenue followed by North America in electronic tongue market. Western Europe electronic tongue market expected to grow with major growth rate as increasing demand for advanced medical diagnostic devices. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan electronic tongue market is expected to grow with the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing investments in pharmaceutical developments.

Electronic Tongue Market: Key Market Participants

Example of companies participants in global electronic tongue market recognize across the value chain are Higuchi Inc., Norlab, Alpha MOS, TheSmartTongue, AFB International, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. and others. Manufactures are focusing on development of customized electronic tongue devices for medical and pharmaceutical industry.