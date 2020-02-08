Electronic Test and Measurement Market Insight 2019 | Global Research and Survey

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

Test and measurement equipment are devices used for testing and measuring various electronic and mechanical products throughout their lifecycle. These devices are used in the initial design, development, verification, maintenance, and repair of various electronic and mechanical products. Test and measurement equipment are used for testing and measuring in electronic devices such as cellphones, digital cameras, MP3 players, and solar inverters. Some of the mechanical products that have the use of test and measurement equipment include turbines, automotive car suspensions, and aircraft propulsion systems.

The major factors contributing to this growth are the increasing production and consumption in the automotive sector, technological advancements pertaining to the 5G solutions in the IT and telecommunication sectors, and growing focus of stakeholders on the industry 4.0 and smart applications.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Test and Measurement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Test and Measurement development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Fastech Telecommunications

National Instruments

Texas Instruments

Rohde & Schwarz

Bureau Veritas

Thermo Fisher Scientific

YOKOGAWA

Danaher

Aplab

Premier Measurement Solutions

Scientech Technologies

Tek Tronix

Keysight

SPX

Teledyne Technologies

EXFO

GW INSTEK

RIGOL

GIGA-TRONICS

B&K PRECISION

STANforD RESEARCH SYSTEMS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mechanical Test Equipment(MTE)

General Purpose Test Equipment(GPTE)

Market segment by Application, split into

Communications

Electronics Manufacturing

Aerospace & Military/Defense

Industrial Electronics & Automotive

Other Industries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Test and Measurement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Test and Measurement development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

