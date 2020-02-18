ELECTRONIC SKIN TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

Electronic skin refers to flexible, stretchable and self-healing electronics that are able to mimic functionalities of human or animal skin.

In 2018, the global Electronic Skin Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Skin Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Skin Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MC10

Philips

VivaLNK

Xenoma

Xsensio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stretchable Circuits

Stretchable Conductors

Electro-Active Polymers

Photovoltaics

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

