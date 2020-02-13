Electronic Scrap Recycling Market – Trend is Focusing on Growth

The need for electronic scrap recycling is rising in response to the progressively shorter lifespan of electronic products and stringent government regulations governing the collection and processing of electronic waste (e-waste). The global electronic scrap recycling market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% by volume during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022. Disposal or landfilling of e-waste raises serious health and environmental issues. On the contrary, its recycling proves to be a feasible solution for the elimination of its harmful effects.

Owing to the wide availability of electronic scrap and the rising global volume of scrap electronic products, a trend of focus on increasing electronic scrap recycling capacity by smelting and refining companies has been observed in various regions worldwide. The importance of electronic scrap is on the rise in response to changes in consumer patterns and advancements in the technology of electronic devices. This has resulted in the generation of huge quantities of e-waste that need to be managed and processed.

The traditional means of handling of this e-waste, including disposal in landfills, exporting overseas, and combustion in incinerators are prohibited due to legislation designed to prevent environmental pollution. Moreover, the presence of ferrous, non-ferrous, and precious metals makes electronic scrap recycling economically attractive. For all these reasons, smelting and refining companies such as Boliden Group and Umicore N.V., Mitsubishi Materials USA Corporation lay emphasis on increasing electronic scrap processing capacity.

To this end, in June 2015 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation expanded the Naoshima Smelter and Refinery’s electronic scrap receiving and processing capacity to about 110,000 tons per year (an annual increase of 30,000 tons over current capacity). Likewise in June 2012, Boliden Group increased the electronic scrap recycling capacity from 45,000 to 120,000 tons per year at its Rönnskär smelting facility.

With advancements in technology, the demand for electronic and electrical equipment has risen dramatically. Persistent innovations on electronic and electrical technologies have further shortened the use-life of electronic and electrical products.

This has enhanced the generation of e-waste or waste from electronic and electrical equipment. E-waste primarily comprises laptops, computers, mobile phones, television sets, and other electrical or electronic household appliances.