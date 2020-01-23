Electronic Pressure Transmitters and Transducers Market Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of 2023

With advancement in industrial and consumer appliances, the markets for electronic pressure transmitters and transducers have grown in last decade. The innovative electronic and mechanical equipment being used in industries are expensive and need high maintenance. In order to prolong the lives of the industrial equipment involving fluid flow, pressure controlling and monitoring of such fluids is of high importance. This factors have acted as driver for the pressure transmitters and transducers’ market.

Pressure is one of the important factors of the fluid-power circuits. A pressure transducer is a device that senses and converts fluid pressures into electric signals. Due to the sensing ability of the device, a pressure transducer is also termed as a pressure sensor. A pressure transducer in connected to a preferred electrical source and exposed to a pressure source.

The sensory component of a constant area within the transducer measures the pressure by responding to force applied by the fluid on its area. The applied force deflects the diaphragm used in the transducer. Such deflections, stress, and strains are converted into an output electric signal through various transduction methods. When the resulted signals are transmitted over long distances, they get grossly distorted. Thus, an electronic pressure transmitter is used that prevents such losses or electrical noises to intervene with the output electrical signals. Such device amplifies such output electrical signal by using an electric amplifier. Amplification of the signals compensates for any losses incurred during transmission over long distances.

Electronic pressure transmitters and transducers’ market can be segmented on the basis of end user industry such as the oil & gas, automotive, semiconductor, aerospace, power, alternative energy, water, HVAC, pneumatics/hydraulics and the process industries. In oil and gas sector, these products are being installed in onshore, offshore, and subsea environments. Pressure equipment are used for hydraulic drilling pressure downhole, rig safety, flow line pressure, additive metering pumps, subsea injection valves, well clean outs, pipeline monitoring, as well as in product such as gas compressor and storage tanks.

Well service companies are using pressure equipment for hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen pumping, steam injection and coiled tubing, among others. Power generation is another major sector where these products are being used in gas flow measurements, turbine balancing, steam pressure measurements, and micro-turbines for standby power. The flexibility and technological edge provided by the pressure instruments have made them suitable to be used in industries such as wind, hydrogen, solar, methane, and bio-fuels industry.