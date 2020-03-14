Electronic Polymers Market by Type (Electroactive and Magnetic) by Applications (Electrical & Electronics, Packaging & Labeling, Healthcare Devices and Automotive ) and by Geography : Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2023

The increase in the demand from various applications, such as healthcare devices and packaging & labeling among many others, is fostering the global electronic polymers market growth. The companies are focusing on investing in R&D activities to improvise and also develop new products for various application areas.

Key Market Insights

The increasing demand from electronics, healthcare, automotive, and packaging sectors is leading the global electronic polymers market toward growth. The increased per capita income owing to the changes in the economy has improved the purchasing ability of customers, encouraging them to spend more on healthcare, packaging, and electronics.

The increased awareness about the importance of healthcare has made a positive impact on the market. Customers are willing to spend, enabling healthcare providers to make use of the latest technologies and thereby helping the overall electronic polymers market to grow.

Asia Pacific is dominant in the global electronic polymers market owing to factors such as growing population, booming economy, and increasing investments, which are leading to increased consumption. The continuous effort of the manufacturers to innovate and introduce more effective and efficient products is fuelling the R&D efforts. The manufacturer has to keep innovating and upgrading to hold the place in the competitive market. Few of the prominent companies operating in the global electronic polymers market include BASF, DowDuPont, Covestro, AU Optronics Corp., and Merck. Few of the major customers include Jinko Solar, LG Display,

Samsung, 3M, and GENERAL ELECTRIC.

Types:

o Electroactive Polymers

o Magnetic Polymers

o Other Polymers

Applications:

o Electrical & Electronics

o Packaging & Labeling

o Healthcare Devices

o Automotive

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World