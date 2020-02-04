Electronic PC Accessories Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electronic PC Accessories Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

The Electronic Accessories for PC include Display, Mainboard, Graphics Card, Memory and so on. Electronic Accessories for PC are important component of computers.

This report studies the Electronic PC Accessories Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

This market research analysis identifies the adoption of process automation in industries as one of the primary effective factors for this market, however there has been a decreasing demand for peripherals due to the decreasing adoption of personal computers (PCs), although industries use PCs for their reliability, ease of access, and to ensure the smooth functioning of all level of management which would still demand the need of the manufacture of computer accessories.

Due to the presence of a few vendors, the computer accessories market appears to be moderately fragmented. This market requires continuous updates and innovation as it is technologically driven. Global and local manufacturers develop the products for desktop systems due to the use of accessories in new PCs and replacement applications. To gain a competitive advantage over their competitors, which will subsequently help in increasing their market shares, the vendors in this marketspace have started providing customers with some added benefits.

The world leading vendors in the market are Intel Corporation which accounted the revenue market share of 18.38%, followed by Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA.

During 2016, the Commercial Enterprises segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the Electronic PC Accessories market. The use of Electronic PC Accessories such as hard drives, mice, and keyboards, are more widely in corporate offices due to the use of these accessories for various business purposes such as e-mailing and posting. Factors such as the need for employees to work at an assigned workstation and rising security concerns result in the wider usage of accessories in PC-enabled offices.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electronic PC Accessories in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Electronic PC Accessories is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly – -% over the next five years, will reach – – million US$ in 2024, from – – million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Western Digital Corporation

Logitech

Lenovo

Microsoft

ASUSTeK

AOC

GIGABYTE Technology

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices

NVIDIA

Kingston Technology Corporation

Ramaxel

Adata

Seagate Technology

Toshiba Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Display

Mainboard

Graphics Card

Memory

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Enterprises

Personals

Highlights of the Global Electronic PC Accessories report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Electronic PC Accessories market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

