Electronic Musical Instruments Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 – 2027

Electronic musical instruments produce sound using electronic circuits or digital devices. Electronic music instruments produce sound by delivering an electrical, electronic or digital audio signal that is inserted into a power amplifier which drives a loudspeaker. Electronic music instruments have contributed in revolutionizing and expanding the music industry. Electronic music instrument consists of a user interface for regulating the sound from the instrument, by adjusting the pitch, frequency or time taken by each note. Electronic music instruments send the signal to a synthesizer module, computer or other electronic or digital sound generating devices, which then creates a sound. Electronic musical instruments are widely used in music styles such as electronic and dance music, the electronic element in such music is determined by the composer, and the sounds themselves are made or changed electronically. Electronic musical instruments played a key role in the democratization of both experimental and traditional music composition through the availability of high-quality, reasonably priced instruments and computer software.

Electronic Musical Instruments Market: Drivers and Challenges

Due to the rise in disposable income people were able to spend the considerable amount on music concerts and live performance, this is one of the major factors contributing the growth of the electronic musical instruments market. Passion among the young generation to learn music is another factor driving the electronic musical instruments market. Implementation of musical classes in schools as a part of extracurricular activities also fuels the market growth.

Lack of interest among the customers to purchase the instruments is one of the factors challenging the electronic musical instruments market. High cost of the electronic musical instruments and longer replacement cycles are some of other factors that are hindering the growth of the electronic musical instruments market.

Electronic Musical Instruments Market: Segmentation

By product type

Public address equipment

String instruments

Digital keyboards

Electric pianos

Drums and percussion instruments

DJ gear

Music synthesizers

By Component

Hardware

Software

Electronic Musical Instruments Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, Electronic Musical Instruments Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Electronic Musical Instruments Market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Electronic Musical Instruments Market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Electronic Musical Instruments Market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Electronic Musical Instruments Market: Competition Landscape

Key vendors in Electronic Musical Instruments Market include Gibson Brands, Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., Ltd, inMusic, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, Steinway Musical Instruments, Inc., Yamaha Corporation., Roland Corporation, Audiotonix Limited, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry