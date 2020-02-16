ELECTRONIC MEDICAL RECORDS SOFTWARE 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Description:
This report focuses on the global Electronic Medical Records Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Medical Records Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Electronic Medical Records Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
drchrono EHR
AdvancedMD
MediTouch EHR Software
NueSoft
athenahealth EHR
iSALUS EHR
PrognoCIS
CareCloud
Compulink
Aprima EHR
NextGen Healthcare
Kareo Clinical EHR
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise EMR
Cloud-based EMR
Market segment by Application, split into
Hosptials
Clinics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
