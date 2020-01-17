ELECTRONIC MAP MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Digital cartography has been gaining increasing attention in recent years owing to a rapid growth in demand for geospatial information. The growth in the number of connected and semi-autonomous cars, anticipated developments in self-driving and navigation technology, and an increase in the overall number of cars in developing countries are expected to drive the growth for digital maps across the globe.
In 2018, the global Electronic Map market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Map development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- ESRI, Inc
- Google, Inc
- DigitalGlobe, Inc
- Apple Inc
- HERE Holding Corporation
- Getmapping PLC
- Micello, Inc
- TomTom International B.V.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- GIS
- LiDAR
- Digital Orthophotography
- Aerial Photography
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Automotive
- Military & Defense
- Mobile Devices
- Enterprise Solutions
- Government & Public Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3620321-global-electronic-map-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Electronic Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Electronic Map development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Map are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Map Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 GIS
1.4.3 LiDAR
1.4.4 Digital Orthophotography
1.4.5 Aerial Photography
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Map Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Military & Defense
1.5.4 Mobile Devices
1.5.5 Enterprise Solutions
1.5.6 Government & Public Sector
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electronic Map Market Size
2.2 Electronic Map Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronic Map Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Electronic Map Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electronic Map Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electronic Map Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Electronic Map Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Electronic Map Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Electronic Map Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electronic Map Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Map Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Electronic Map Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Electronic Map Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ESRI, Inc
12.1.1 ESRI, Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Map Introduction
12.1.4 ESRI, Inc Revenue in Electronic Map Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ESRI, Inc Recent Development
12.2 Google, Inc
12.2.1 Google, Inc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Map Introduction
12.2.4 Google, Inc Revenue in Electronic Map Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google, Inc Recent Development
12.3 DigitalGlobe, Inc
12.3.1 DigitalGlobe, Inc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Map Introduction
12.3.4 DigitalGlobe, Inc Revenue in Electronic Map Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DigitalGlobe, Inc Recent Development
12.4 Apple Inc
12.4.1 Apple Inc Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Map Introduction
12.4.4 Apple Inc Revenue in Electronic Map Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Apple Inc Recent Development
12.5 HERE Holding Corporation
12.5.1 HERE Holding Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Map Introduction
12.5.4 HERE Holding Corporation Revenue in Electronic Map Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 HERE Holding Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Getmapping PLC
12.6.1 Getmapping PLC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electronic Map Introduction
12.6.4 Getmapping PLC Revenue in Electronic Map Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Getmapping PLC Recent Development
12.7 Micello, Inc
12.7.1 Micello, Inc Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electronic Map Introduction
12.7.4 Micello, Inc Revenue in Electronic Map Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Micello, Inc Recent Development
12.8 TomTom International B.V.
12.8.1 TomTom International B.V. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electronic Map Introduction
12.8.4 TomTom International B.V. Revenue in Electronic Map Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 TomTom International B.V. Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3620321-global-electronic-map-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com