Electronic Identification (eID) 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Electronic Identification (eID) Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Electronic Identification (eID) – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

An electronic identification (“eID”) is a digital solution for proof of identity of citizens or organizations, for example in view to access benefits or services provided by government authorities, banks or other companies, for mobile payments, etc. Apart from online authentication and login, many electronic identity services also give users the option to sign electronic documents with a digital signature.

One form of eID is an electronic identification card (eIC), which is a physical identity card that can be used for online and offline personal identification or authentication. The eIC is a smartcardin ID-1 format of a regular bank card, with identity information printed on the surface (such as personal details and a photograph) and in an embedded RFID microchip, similar to that in biometric passports. The chip stores the information printed on the card (such as the holder’s name and date of birth) and the holder’s biometric photo. It may also store the holder’s fingerprints. The card may be used for online authentication, such as for age verification or for e-government applications. An electronic signature, provided by a private company, may also be stored on the chip.

The global Electronic Identification (eID) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Identification (eID) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Identification (eID) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Bundesdruckerei

Goznak

Giesecke & Devrient

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

NXP

Infineon Technologies

HID Global

IDEXPERTS

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3729337-global-electronic-identification-eid-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radio Frequency Card

IC Card

Other

Segment by Application

Transportation

Contactless bank cards

Identification

Other

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3729337-global-electronic-identification-eid-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Electronic Identification (eID) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Identification (eID)

1.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Identification (eID) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Radio Frequency Card

1.2.3 IC Card

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Electronic Identification (eID) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electronic Identification (eID) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Contactless bank cards

1.3.4 Identification

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Electronic Identification (eID) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Electronic Identification (eID) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Electronic Identification (eID) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Electronic Identification (eID) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Electronic Identification (eID) Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Identification (eID) Business

7.1 Gemalto

7.1.1 Gemalto Electronic Identification (eID) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Gemalto Electronic Identification (eID) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bundesdruckerei

7.2.1 Bundesdruckerei Electronic Identification (eID) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bundesdruckerei Electronic Identification (eID) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Goznak

7.3.1 Goznak Electronic Identification (eID) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Goznak Electronic Identification (eID) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Giesecke & Devrient

7.4.1 Giesecke & Devrient Electronic Identification (eID) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Giesecke & Devrient Electronic Identification (eID) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Iris Corporation Berhad

7.5.1 Iris Corporation Berhad Electronic Identification (eID) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Iris Corporation Berhad Electronic Identification (eID) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Semlex Group

7.6.1 Semlex Group Electronic Identification (eID) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Semlex Group Electronic Identification (eID) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Veridos

7.7.1 Veridos Electronic Identification (eID) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Veridos Electronic Identification (eID) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Morpho

7.8.1 Morpho Electronic Identification (eID) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Morpho Electronic Identification (eID) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 NXP

7.9.1 NXP Electronic Identification (eID) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 NXP Electronic Identification (eID) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Infineon Technologies

7.10.1 Infineon Technologies Electronic Identification (eID) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Electronic Identification (eID) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Infineon Technologies Electronic Identification (eID) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 HID Global

7.12 IDEXPERTS

Continued…..

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)