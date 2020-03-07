Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Industry

New Study On “2019-2023 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

An Electronic Health Records (EHR) is a digitalized version of storing patient’s health Records. EHR is basically designed to store accurate data on patient health status across time. One of the key features of an EHR Market is, health information can be easily generated and managed by the authorized person in a digital format. These data and reports are capable of being shared with other providers across the healthcare organizations. Factors motivating the growth of this market are government initiatives in providing better health services, digitization in healthcare management practices and increasing demand of healthcare services.

High initial cost and complex technological guidelines of EHR software may affect the growth of this market. However, EHR provides integrating patient information from different sources which enable to make a better clinical decision. Currently, the roles and applications of EHR in the healthcare system include clinical care functions, financial function, clinical research function, reporting, and administrative function have provided new opportunities to this market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3739597-global-electronic-health-records-ehr-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Geographically EHR market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents the largest market for HER. Developing nations that are experiencing impressive growth in their economy over the past few years such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have a great potential for EHR market. As government regulation of these economies will encourage healthcare providers to adopt technically advanced EHR systems. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. In England, patients are granted online access through the IT system of their general practitioner (GP). As per National health services (England), more than 96% of GP practices now offer patients the chance to book appointments, order repeat prescriptions and access their records in summary form online.

The global players in the EHR market include Cerner corp., Epic system corp., Allscripts, Nextgen healthcare information system, Athenahealth. The strategy adopted by these companies are continuous investments in (R&D) which made them progress over the past several years in reducing the total cost of solutions. As a result, the market player may offer low-cost, high-value solutions and services to smaller community hospitals, critical access hospitals and physician practices. In February 2015, Cerner acquired Siemens Health Services (now referred to as “Cerner Health Services”) which offers a portfolio of enterprise-level clinical and financial healthcare information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions globally.

Research methodology

The market study of Global EHR market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as the FDA, WHO and others

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The Report is intended for EHR OEM manufacturers, EHR parts manufacturer, Investing companies, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating into delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global EHR market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

• Global EHR Market Research and Analysis, By installation

• Global EHR Market Research and Analysis, By End-user

• Global EHR Market Research and Analysis, By Business size

• Global EHR Market Research and Analysis, By Deployment

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global EHR Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global EHR Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global EHR Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. ABRAXAS MEDICAL SOLUTION

2. ALLSCRIPTS

3. ECLINICALWORKS

4. EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION

5. PRACTICE FUSION

6. ATHENAHEALTH

7. GE HEALTHCARE

8. CUREMD

9. APRIMA MEDICAL SOFTWARE

10. CERNER CORPORATION

11. COMPUGROUP

12. COMPUTERS PROGRAMS AND SYSTEM INC

13. GREEENWAY MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

14. MCKESSON

15. MEDITAB SOFTWARE, INC

16. NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM INC

17. OPTUM (PICIS INC)

18. PLATINUM SYSTEM SPECIALISTIS, INC

19. T-SYSTEM INC

20. VITERA HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3739597-global-electronic-health-records-ehr-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATION

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. HIGH DEMAND OF CENTRALIZED DATA ARCHIVE AND RESOURCE INTEGRATION

3.1.2. INCREASING GERIATRIC POPULATION WILL BOOST REMOTE MONITORING

3.1.3. DIGITIZATION IN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

3.1.4. GROWING PROVISION OF VALUE BASED REIMBURSEMENT IN HEALTHCARE

3.1.5. SUPPORTS IN CLINICAL DECISION MAKING

3.1.6. CLOUD COMPUTING AND IOT ARE DRIVING THE MARKET

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. HIGH INITIAL INVESTMENT AND MAINTENANCE

3.2.2. DATA SECURITY CONCERNS

3.2.3. COMPLEX TECHNOLOGICAL GUIDELINES

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. GENERATION OF ACCURATE POPULATION HEALTH REPORTS

3.3.2. EMERGING ECONOMIES ARE MOST OPPORTUNITY MARKET FOR EHR

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL EHR MARKET, BY INSTALLATION

4.1.1. WEB BASED

4.1.2. CLIENT BASED

4.2. GLOBAL EHR MARKET, BY END USER

4.2.1 HOSPITALS

4.2.1. PHYSICIAN OFFICES

4.2.2. AMBULATORY SERVICES

4.2.3. LABORATORY AND DIAGNOSIS CENTRES

4.3. GLOBAL EHR MARKET, BY BUSINESS SIZE

4.3.1. SMALL

4.3.2. MEDIUM

4.3.3. LARGE

4.4. GLOBAL EHR MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

4.4.1. ON-PREMISE (EHR)

4.4.2. CLOUD BASED (EHR)

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym