Electronic Flight Bag market by Type, Stage, End-User

Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

An Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) is a device that allows flight crews to perform a variety of functions that were traditionally accomplished by using paper references. In its simplest form, an EFB can perform basic flight planning calculations and display a variety of digital documentation, including navigational charts, operations manuals, and aircraft checklists.

An EFB uses software on a Windows Surface, iPad or other portable device, or on a device installed in the aircraft cockpit, to deliver a range of functions to the pilot that would previously have been in paper format.

This report studies the Electronic Flight Bag Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Electronic Flight Bag market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Electronic Flight Bag: Electronic Flight Bag Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

The software is the most important part of an EFB device, and the hardware is relatively produced. Currently most of the hardware is Apple iPad or Microsoftâ€˜s Surface. So in this report, we analyze and research the software of electronic flight bag system. The sales are for software installed capacity and sales revenue is only the software of flight bag system.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Flight Bag market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronic Flight Bag business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Flight Bag market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electronic Flight Bag value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Portable EFB

Installed EFB

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Military

Personal

Air Transport

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

UTC Aerospace Systems

International Flight Support (IFS)

Astronautics

Boeing

CMC Electronics

NavAero

Airbus

ROCKWELL COLLINS

L-3 Communications Holdings

Teledyne Controls

Thales

DAC International

Lufthansa Systems

FLIGHTMAN

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Much more companies getting into the electronic flight bags industry and the market are much scattered. Key players in electronic flight bags market include UTC Aerospace Systems, International Flight Support (IFS), Astronautics, Boeing, and CMC Electronics, etc.

In 2015, major demand is expected to account 44.13% from North America in the global electronic flight bags market. Europe is occupied 35.06% market in electronic flight bags industry and will increase stably. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of APAC and South America, totaled contributed 16.46 percent.

Electronic flight bags demand is concentrated in the field of Commercial, Military, Personal, Air Transport. As of 2015, the Commercial application segment of the electronic flight bags is the largest segment of the global electronic flight bags market with a market share of 50.38 percent. On the other hand, the market value accounted in the year 2015 by the Air Transport segment is approximately 21.69% of the consumption volume.

Highlights of the Global Electronic Flight Bag report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Electronic Flight Bag market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic Flight Bag market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Electronic Flight Bag market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Electronic Flight Bag players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Electronic Flight Bag with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronic Flight Bag submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

