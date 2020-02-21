Electronic Document Management System – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Electronic Document Management System Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
— Global Electronic Document Management System Industry
Electronic Document Management system (EDMS) is asoftware program that manages the creation, storage and control of documentselectronically.
The primary function of an EDMS is to manage electronicinformation within an organization workflow. A basic EDMS should includedocument management, workflow, text retrieval, and imaging. An EDMS must becapable of providing secure access, maintaining the context, and executingdisposition instructions for all records in the system.
In 2017, the global Electronic Document Management System market size was 2300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7040 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Document Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Document Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ademero Inc.
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Agiloft Inc.
Alfresco One Software
CGI Group Inc.
DocSTAR
Dropbox Business
Dokmee
eFileCabinet
FileHold
Google
Others
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Installation and Integration
Consulting
Training
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Medical
Corporate
BFSI
Legal
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Document Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Document Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
