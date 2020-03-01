Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Industry

Electronic design automation (EDA), also referred to as electronic computer-aided design (ECAD), is a category of software tools for designing electronic systems such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards.

The ability of this software to eliminate manual errors and to reduce the time and cost associated with designing electric circuits is expected to be a major factor spurring the growth.

In 2018, the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Synopsis, Inc.

Mentor

Silvaco, Inc.

Vennsa Technologies

ANSYS, Inc.

Altium LLC

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SIP

CAE

PCB

MCM

Market segment by Application, split into

Microprocessors & Controllers

Memory Management Units

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

