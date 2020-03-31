Electronic Countermeasures Market – Development and Market Dynamics Forces

Market Highlights:

Electronic countermeasures protect the communication satellites from being jammed. Extensive investment is being made in the development of powerful high-tech electronic warfare jamming technologies. These jamming technologies will enable the destruction of enemy targets without being detected by their defense systems. These systems focus on jamming and identification of radar and other electronic signals that enable operations in enemy territories.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, there is a growing need for electronic warfare capabilities, which will result in the growing demand for global electronic countermeasures. Hence, this will drive the market in the North American region. In Asia Pacific, there is a growing investment in defense capabilities. There has been an increased demand for electronic countermeasure due to rise in need of the next generation jammer systems. This can be employed across a range of platforms, including next generation stealth fighter planes, bombers, and other special mission aircraft.

The emerging technologies in the field of electronic countermeasures is expected to be deployed by early 2020 due to rapid change in technology upgrades. It has been estimated that over the next ten years, there would be extensive investments into the development and production of Electronic Countermeasures (ECM), Radar Warning Receivers (RWRs), and Electronic Support Measures (ESM).

The market for the global electronic countermeasures is estimated to grow at 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Electronic Countermeasures, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Electronic Countermeasures by its fuel type, vehicle type, and region.

Key Players:

The key players in global electronic countermeasures are BAE Systems (U.K), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), L-3 Technologies (U.S.), Ultra Electronics (U.K), and Mercury Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

