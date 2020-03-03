Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market is going to hit USD 554.2 billion by 2026 just published

According to a new study published by Polaris Market, the global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services market is anticipated to reach USD 554.2 billion by 2026. With the rising competition in the electronics industry, increasing cost reduction pressure on OEMs, the complexity of electronic products, and decreased product lifecycles, the demand Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services market has boosted globally.

For attaining this, OEMs are seeking support from electronic contract manufacturing companies. These OEMs (hirer) subcontract electronic manufacturing contract companies to take advantage of their design expertise, supply chain management, and manufacturing capabilities. This helps the OEMs to leverage resources, reduce costs, access prominent manufacturing technologies, as well as reduce fixed capital investments and fulfill the Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services market demand.

In addition to this, electronic contract manufacturing also helps in retaining in-house activities and control responsibilities including, quality assurance, product cost management, network solutions integration, customer service, order management, customer interactions, and introduction of new products. These factors are highly responsible for propelling the Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services market growth for electronic contract manufacturing services during the forecast period.

The design & engineering segment is expected to notice a high growth during the projected period attributed to the increasing preference of OEMs for subcontracting their design requirements. Also, the global market is observing an increase in growth, with the surging demand for electronic circuit boards attributed to its rising significance in several electronic devices including, smartphones and tablets. Several OEMs are subcontracting their circuit assembly requirements to contract manufacturers, resulting in a significant increase in their profit margins.

The market operates in a highly competitive environment particularly, the players located in Taiwan and China are providing very economical subcontracted services for manufacturing. The current major focus of these vendors is to support and promote green technologies in their manufacturing processes. Another trend noticed in the current market scenario is the increase in acquisitions, mergers and partnership activities. Moreover, the Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services market growth in the North American region is propelled by automotive as well as medical industries. Several R&D centers, as well as healthcare institutes in North America, are focused on the development of innovative diagnostic products that they plan to outsource from contract manufacturers. Such factors are expected to boost the market in the region.

The major players operating in the electronic contract manufacturing services market include Flextronics International Ltd, Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), Universal Scientific Industrial Co Ltd, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology, Beyonics Technology, New Kinpo Group, Benchmark Electronics, Sanmina-SCI, Zollner Elektronik, Celestica, Jabil, Inc., and Elcoteq SE among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Insights

3.1. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services – Industry snapshot

3.2. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services market dynamics

3.3.1. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size and Forecast by Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. System Assembly Manufacturers

4.3. PCB Assembly Manufacturers

4.4. Design & Build Manufacturers

5. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size and Forecast by Application

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Consumer Electronics

5.3. Electronic Components

5.4. Computers & Peripherals

5.5. Industrial Electronics

5.6. Others

6. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. US.

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. South Korea

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. India

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Mexico

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Flextronics International Ltd

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn),

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Universal Scientific Industrial Co Ltd.

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Beyonics Technology

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. New Kinpo Group

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Benchmark Electronics

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. Sanmina-SCI

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Zollner Elektronik

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Celestica

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

