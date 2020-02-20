Electronic Aspirin Market Explores New Growth Opportunities

The global electronic aspirin market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increasing headache, stress related work and rise in demand for advanced medical devices. Electronic aspirin is a novel technology that aims to reduce pain in conditions such as migraines, cluster headaches and other head and facial pain. The key end user in the electronic aspirin market include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and others.

Increasing number of cigarette consumers, rising prevalence of headaches and migraine are some of the key factors marking the growth in the electronic aspirin market. According to a journal on Headache and Pain, published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), smoking more than five cigarettes a day triggers headache effectively.

Electronic aspirin is still under clinical development and seeking approval from the United States Food Drug and Administration (USFDA). In addition to increasing future expectation for electronic aspirin market is driven by, increasing prevalence of headaches, rising healthcare expenditure and high demand for advanced medical devices. In developed countries, increase investment in research and development will further boost the growth of electronic aspirin market.

Currently, only Autonomic Technologies Inc (ATI) is investing in the development of electronic aspirin. The company is mainly focusing on the development of new therapies for treatment of cluster headaches. For instance, in March 2017, ATI received an expanded indication (CE mark) in the Europe for the Pulsante SPG Microstimulator system to include pain relief for highly affected migraine patients. The Pulsante Microstimulator System provides on demand stimulation of the SPG, which is known for cluster headache and migraine. It is the first implantable neuro stimulation therapy to receive CE mark for headache and migraine related pain reliefs.

