Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

EAS systems is a technology used to reduce the risk of theft from stores, office buildings, libraries, and warehouses. An EAS system includes an antenna, a detacher, or deactivator, and tags.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries)

Gunnebo Gateway

Hangzhou Century

Nedap

Tyco Retail Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Devices

Software System

Market segment by Application, split into

Food

Clothes

Cosmetics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware Devices

1.4.3 Software System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Clothes

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries)

12.1.1 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries) Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries) Recent Development

12.2 Gunnebo Gateway

12.2.1 Gunnebo Gateway Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Gunnebo Gateway Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Gunnebo Gateway Recent Development

12.3 Hangzhou Century

12.3.1 Hangzhou Century Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Hangzhou Century Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Hangzhou Century Recent Development

12.4 Nedap

12.4.1 Nedap Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Nedap Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Nedap Recent Development

12.5 Tyco Retail Solutions

12.5.1 Tyco Retail Solutions Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Tyco Retail Solutions Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tyco Retail Solutions Recent Development

