Electronic Adhesives Market Share 2019 | Global Analysis, Size, Growth Driver, Trends, Product Price, Production Revenue by Research Report 2023

Electronic Adhesives Market – Overview

An adhesive is used to bind substances together. Electronic adhesives are extensively used for the manufacturing and assembling of electronic circuits and products. They are extensively used in encapsulating components, wire tracking, and for the surface mount components. Electronic adhesives are produced mainly from epoxies, silicones, polyurethanes, cyanoacrylates, and polysulfide.

The growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions throughout the globe is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the shifting of manufacturing hub coupled with the growth in the retail sector is further driving the growth of the market. The global electronic adhesives market is expected to grow at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast years.

Among the various form segment in electronic adhesives market, the liquid form is the leading segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for liquid electronic adhesives where enhanced adhesion flow is required owing to its excellent adhesion strength. The most common applications of liquid electronic adhesives are mounting of dyes, potting, and coating on printed circuits boards. On the basis of trhe application, the printed circuit board segment is the leading and is expected to show the same trend during the forecast years. The growing demand for printed circuits boards in the automobiles, cell phones, and medical devices among others is contributing significantly to the growth of the segment.

Segmental Analysis:

The global electronic adhesives market is segmented into form, type, and application. On the basis of the form, the market is segmented into liquid electronic adhesive, solid electronic adhesive, and paste electronic adhesive. On the basis of the type, the global electronic adhesives market is segregated into electrically conducive, thermally conducive, UV curing, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is further segmented into printed circuit boards, semiconductor and the integrated circuit, and others.

Electronic Adhesives Market:

Regionally, Asia Pacific region accounted largest market share in the global electronic adhesive market and expected to dominate during the forecast period due to economic trends in the region. In the Chinese domestic marketplace, consumer behavior, and developments to product technology and delivery systems have all merged to shape the electronic adhesives market. The electronic adhesive manufacturers in China is mostly comprises of small manufacturers and some of the prominent manufacturers. Over 185 suppliers are active in China’s hot melt and electronic adhesive industry, majority of which are privately owned Chinese companies. Out of these, 54% of total revenues are earned by 18 large-sized suppliers and remaining 46% is earned by 132 small-sized companies and 35 medium-sized companies. Some of the major supplier in the Chinese electronic adhesive market include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, Tex Year Fine Chemical, Zhongshan CherngTay, and 3M China.

Competitive Landscape:

The report analyses the degree of competition among the industry players as well as industry growth and market scenario in China and the world. The global electronic adhesive market is at a growing stage, which represents moderate stats in terms of market value and overall volume. Over the past few years, electronic adhesive market has witnessed healthy demand in application such as conformal coatings, surface mount devices, potting and encapsulation and others. Globally, the market for electronic adhesive is highly fragmented and it is moving towards growth expansion by specifically adopting partnership, expansion and joint-venture strategies and product launch strategies.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 2016 – Electronics manufacturer The Morey Corporation (Morey) is working with Henkel Adhesive Technologies for more than 35 years. The launch of the innovative Loctite GC 10 solder paste helped further strengthening the partnership between these two companies. Morey supports leading electronic OEMs by delivering electronics design, manufacturing and life cycle solutions to bring innovations to dynamic and demanding markets. Therefore the company utilize a tailor-made package of fifteen solutions from Henkel’s comprehensive portfolio. This partnership agreement would fuel the demand of electronic adhesive market.

October 2017 – With Smartphone shipments worldwide projected to reach over 1.71 billion by 2020, Tesa UK is continuing to create and innovate the latest technology required to support electronic device manufacturers. Tesa has been a world leading exponent of adhesive tape development for 75 years and is currently at the forefront of developing and producing adhesive solutions for use in electronic devices. This innovation strategy would definitely fuel the electronic adhesive market.

December 2016 – DELO, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial adhesives for automotive, consumer and industrial electronics applications, introduced an electronic adhesive that is easy-to-handle and ideal for use on high separating walls between sensors that have little space width and chip encapsulation. DELOMONOPOX GE7985 is designed for automotive and industrial applications where high reliability is required in combination with miniaturized designs. The product launch strategy of the company would propel the electronic adhesive market.

May 2016 – Techsil announced an agreement to supply M.G. Chemicals’ high performance range of adhesives, coatings sealants, cleaners and soldering supplies. Specifically designed for electronics production and design, the range includes some of this industry’s most popular products such as thermally and electrically conductive epoxy adhesives, thermal management compounds, conductive and conformal coatings, high temperature epoxies. The agreement would boost the annual growth of electronic adhesives in North America region.

