Electronic Adhesives Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

This report analyzes the global electronic adhesives market by form (liquid, paste, solid), type (electrically conducive, thermally conducive, Uv curing), application (printing circuit board, semiconductor & IC); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global electronic adhesives market include:

3M Company (U.S.)

• Alent PLC (U.K)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

• Indium Corporation (U.S.)

• LG Chemical Limited (South Korea)

• Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

• Hitachi Chemicals Company Limited (Japan)

• The Dow Chemicals Company (U.S.)

• Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of form, the global electronic adhesives market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Liquid

• Paste

• Solid

On the basis of type, the global electronic adhesives market has been categorized into the following segments:

Electrically Conducive

• Thermally Conducive

• Uv Curing

On the basis of application, the global electronic adhesives market has been categorized into the following segments:

Printing Circuit Board

• Semiconductor & Ic

…….

