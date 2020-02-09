Electron Probe Microanalyzers (EPMA) Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global Electron Probe Microanalyzers Market: Overview

Electron Probe Microanalyzers are scanning electron microscopes designated to perform quantitative analysis of X-rays using a wavelength dispersive (WDS) spectrometer and energy dispersive spectrometers. Electron Probe Microanalyzers can help identify and analyze almost all the elements present in the periodic table except hydrogen and helium in any solid specimen. It is useful in estimating composition of elements of solid specimens. Furthermore, electron probe Microanalyzers are also useful in determining the distribution of elements and mapping them along with their concentrations in small or large areas. Electron Probe Microanalyzers has many uses in geological science, particularly in mapping the distribution of a number of elements within solid samples. Stakeholders across the market are constantly developing their existing product portfolios. Electron Probe Microanalyzers are very effective and an efficient technique for analyzing diffusion processes that are studied in geology and material sciences. It can also be used in investigation of damage in materials and help figure out the presence of foreign substances in metals.

Global Electron Probe Microanalyzers: Dynamics

Electron Probe Microanalyzers is a non-destructive analyzing technique of micron-sized volumes of elements with sensitivity at the level of ppm. Electron Probe Microanalyzers is useful in micro-analyzing multiple elements in metallurgy and geological samples. Apart from these application, Electron Probe Microanalyzers is also useful in environment studies. Electron Probe Microanalyzers have the capacity to deliver analytical results with high analytical precision and accuracy. Electron Probe Microanalyzers proves to be useful in characterization techniques for steels owing to its ability to provide quantitative chemical analyses results on a micrometer to nanometer scale. This further creates a need for Electron Probe Microanalyzers with emerging markets of high strength and Advanced High Strength Steel. Other growth driving factors in the market are attributed to the stringent quality control requirements across different industrial sectors ranging from environmental to chemical, electronics and concrete applications. One of the crucial growth restraining factors of the Electron Probe Microanalyzers market is its high costs. Costs for Electron Probe Microanalyzers are very high as compared to its close competitor Scanning electron microscope and are also considered as highly specialized x-ray spectrographs. The rising need for rising need for robust, consistent, precise, and stable analytical systems is driving the market growth for Electron Probe Microanalyzers. Furthermore, the rising industrial output post the global economic recession accompanied by the need for high performance metals like advanced high strength steel supports the market growth for Electron Probe Microanalyzers.

Global Electron Probe Microanalyzers: Segmentation

The global Electron Probe Microanalyzers market is segmented on the basis of grade, end-use industry and region.

Based on Application sector, the global Electron Probe Microanalyzers market is segmented as:

Earth & Environmental sciences

Geology and Petrology

Materials Science

Metallurgy

Concrete technology

Semiconductors

Others

Based on region, the global Electron Probe Microanalyzers market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Electron Probe Microanalyzers: Key Players

Prominent players in the global Electron Probe Microanalyzers market are Shimadzu Corporation, CAMECA, JEOL Ltd. and IHI Inspection & Instrumentation.

Global Electron Probe Microanalyzers: Market Overview

Based on geographies, the global Electron Probe Microanalyzers market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, North America and Europe are estimated to account for more than 35% of global Electron Probe Microanalyzers consumption with market stakeholders throughout the Electron Probe Microanalyzers based out of these regions. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan on the back of China and other emerging economies is anticipated to witness a medium to high growth in the global Electron Probe Microanalyzers market during the long term forecast. Moreover, North America followed by Europe are projected to showcase moderate growth in the global Electron Probe Microanalyzers market with Japan following a trend similar to these regions. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for a mere single digit market share in terms of Electron Probe Microanalyzers demand.