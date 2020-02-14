Electrode Paste Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Electrode Paste also known as Soderberg Electrode Paste made from mix of fractions of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) or Electrically Calcined Anthracite Coal (ECA coal) mixed with Coal Tar Pitch as Binder and Anthracene Oil at a predetermined temperature. It is used as conductor in sub merged arc furnace under self-Baking process while manufacturing different types of Ferro Alloys and Calcium Carbides.

The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Elkem, Yangguang Carbon, Jinli Carbon, Danyuan Carbon, Ukrainskiy Grafit, VUM, Rheinfelden Carbon, Graphite Asia Other, Asia Other Carbon, Redox, Eastem Electrodes & Coke, Dakang Fine Chemical, GongYi Sanjing, Hisea Energy, Ningxia TLH Group, Carbon Resources and so on. Among them, Elkem and Yangguang Carbon are the leaders of this market with about 70% revenue share. Other companies are much smaller.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

On the other side, there are some factors which are responsible to hinder the growth of global Electrode Paste market, one of them is the environmental requirements.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Global Electrode Paste market size will increase to 340 Million US$ by 2025, from 260 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electrode Paste.

This report researches the worldwide Electrode Paste market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Electrode Paste breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3747536-global-electrode-paste-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Elkem

Yangguang Carbon

Jinli Carbon

Danyuan Carbon

Ukrainskiy Grafit

VUM

Rheinfelden Carbon

Graphite India

India Carbon

Redox

Eastem Electrodes & Coke

Dakang Fine Chemical

GongYi Sanjing

Hisea Energy

Ningxia TLH Group

Carbon Resources

Electrode Paste Breakdown Data by Type

Briquette Type

TrapeziumType

Cylindrical (Cylinder) Type

Electrode Paste Breakdown Data by Application

Ferro Alloy

Calcium Carbide

Metal Cleaning Process

Others

Electrode Paste Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electrode Paste capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Electrode Paste manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electrode Paste :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Electrode Paste Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electrode Paste Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electrode Paste Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Briquette Type

1.4.3 TrapeziumType

1.4.4 Cylindrical (Cylinder) Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electrode Paste Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Ferro Alloy

1.5.3 Calcium Carbide

1.5.4 Metal Cleaning Process

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electrode Paste Production

2.1.1 Global Electrode Paste Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electrode Paste Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Electrode Paste Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Electrode Paste Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Electrode Paste Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Electrode Paste Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electrode Paste Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Electrode Paste Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Electrode Paste Production Market Share by Manufacturers

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3747536-global-electrode-paste-market-insights-forecast-to-2025