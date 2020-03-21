Electrochromic Glass and Devices Global Market 2019: Key Players – Chromogenics AB, PPG Industries, Magna Mirrors Holding GmbH, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Electrochromic Glass and Devices Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Electrochromic Glass and Devices -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market is accounted for $1.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2026. Rising concern for efficient energy systems, increasing per capita income and rising levels of global warming are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness and volatile environment for investment are restraining the market growth.

Electrochromic glass is a kind of glass which changes its light transmission properties according to the electrical stimulus provided. With its unique properties such as durability and fast switching times, the electrochromic smart glass is expected to revolutionize the architecture application. Electrochromic devices (ECD) are systems of substantial commercial interest owing to their controllable transmission, absorption and/or reflectance. ECD is five-layer structure naturally composed of glass substrate, transparent conductor, electrochromic coating, ion conductor and ion storage coating. These devices are gaining importance due to their potential application in architecture for energy-efficient modern buildings; where it is possible to control the flow of light and heat passing through the building glazing.

Amongst Application, residential segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to electrochromic glass owing to increasing usage of this glass in residential buildings as it blocks or allows the light or heat in the form of windows, doors and so on. By geography, Europe dominated the global market in terms of market revenue followed by Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial growth and will contribute to the global market value.

Some of the key players in Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market include Chromogenics AB, PPG Industries, Magna Mirrors Holding GmbH, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Econtrol-Glas GmbH & Co. KG, Sage Electrochromics, Inc., Ravenbrick Llc, View, Inc., Gentex Corporation, Guardian Industries Corporation, Gesimat GmbH and Saint-Gobain, View Inc.

Products Covered:

• Mirrors

• Displays

• Windows

• Other Products

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3457638-electrochromic-glass-and-devices-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Materials Covered:

• Nanocrystal

• Polymer

• Reflective Hydride

• Transition Metal Oxide (TMO)

• Viologen

• Reflective Hydride

Applications Covered:

• Residential

• Transportation

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Commercial

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3457638-electrochromic-glass-and-devices-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

….

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Chromogenics AB

10.2 PPG Industries

10.3 Magna Mirrors Holding GmbH

10.4 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

10.5 Econtrol-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

10.6 Sage Electrochromics, Inc.

10.7 Ravenbrick Llc

10.8 View, Inc.

10.9 Gentex Corporation

10.10 Guardian Industries Corporation

10.11 Gesimat GmbH

10.12 Saint-Gobain, View Inc.

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 2 Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Outlook, By Product (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 3 Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Outlook, By Mirrors (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 4 Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Outlook, By Displays (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 5 Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Outlook, By Windows (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 6 Global Electrochromic Glass and Devices Market Outlook, By Working of Electrochromic Window (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3457638

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)