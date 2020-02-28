Electro-Pneumatic Systems Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Predictions till 2026

The report on electro-pneumatic systems market has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report on Electro-Pneumatic Systems Market also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Electro-pneumatic systems are being extensively used in multiple areas of industrial low-cost automation, including production, chemical & packaging, pharmaceutical, and assembly. Electro-pneumatic systems integrate both pneumatic and electrical technologies into a single system, wherein the working medium is compressed air and the control/signal medium is electrical. In case of electro-pneumatic systems, multiple devices such as limit switches, PLCs, solenoid valves, and relays are used to interface pneumatic action with electric action. In the electrical side of an electro- pneumatic systems, the two most aspects to focus on are how to start or stop a process and how to analyze the system’s functionality.

Electro-pneumatic systems are being heavily relied upon owing to the myriad of benefits offered by them. Operational efficiency with minimum inconvenience associated continues to be one of the key benefits associated with electro-pneumatic systems and makes them the ideal choice over conventional systems. Electro-pneumatic systems is expected to witness exponential growth over the next decade and brim with new revenue-generating opportunities for the market players.

Manufacturers in the electro-pneumatic systems market are focusing on new product launches to retain a competitive edge over other manufacturers and achieve organic growth. Moreover, the key players in the electro-pneumatic systems market are also channelizing their efforts toward mergers and acquisitions to prosper via combined expertise.

In 2017, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc- a leading player in the electro-pneumatic systems market- launched the world’s first ever ergonomically- designed electro-pneumatic valve positioner ‘EP500’. This product was launched by Spirax-Sarco as a one-of-its-kind type offering excellent accuracy and ‘better-than-the-rest’ reliability, along with some other additional benefits such as optimal calibration, uninterrupted operation, and ease of installation.

In 2018, Emerson Electric Co. – a key player in the electro-pneumatic systems market- announced the acquisition of Aventics, a leading manufacturer of smart pneumatic components & systems. This acquisition was aimed at using expertise of Aventics to expand Emerson’s ability in terms of solving customer challenges in case of demanding packaging applications. Having one of the broadest portfolios of fluid control & pneumatic devices, Aventics also boosts Emerson’s ability vis-à-vis offering exceptional reliability, thereby helping end-users take their operational efficiencies a notch higher.

In 2017, SMC Corporation- a leading manufacturer in the electro-pneumatic systems market- started the manufacture & assemble processes of pneumatic as well as electro-pneumatic panels at the company’s facilities located in Midrand.

Rise of automation and Industry 4.0 is likely to bring huge transformations into the fore, including faster and flexible operations, reduced downtime, and minimum costs. The evolution of automation technologies and industry 4.0 will also foster growth of industrial ecosystems and modify the overall industrial work process.

Adoption of electro-pneumatic systems will reach new heights in line with the rise of industrial automation, creating new opportunities for growth of electro-pneumatic systems market. There is no surprise that proliferation of automation technologies across industrial units will entail use of advanced systems and devices, including electro-pneumatic systems. Various types of electro-pneumatic systems, including valves and positioners, cylinders, actuators, suction cups, pressure switches, and others are deployed for multimodal uses. Use of electro-pneumatic systems in the context of industrial automation is primarily driven by multiple benefits, including improved cycle times, reduced maintenance, enhanced safety, and unmatched energy efficiency.

Companies operating in the electro-pneumatic systems are focusing on value-added offerings and design optimization to attain a competitive edge over their rivals. Manufacturers of electro-pneumatic systems are entering into strategic alliances with other manufacturers, OEMs, and end-users to optimize three crucial aspects- maintenance, implementation, and deployment.

Manufacturers are vying to create seamless integration between the designing, testing, and maintaining electro-pneumatic systems along with extended technical support to aid their clients boost efficiency and productivity. Manufacturers in the electro-pneumatic systems market are also focused on offering cost-effective products with the high quality features best-suited to the end-user needs and requirements.

The ever-evolving automotive industry sustains high demand for a comprehensive line of electro-pneumatic systems to meet as well as exceed new requirements. Automakers across the globe are seeking robust and effective electro-pneumatic systems for impeccable operations, production ramp-up, and enhanced capabilities amid challenging environments.

In line with the aforementioned, manufacturers operating in the electro- pneumatic systems are analyzing end-user needs in detail and incorporate the same into their production agendas. Moreover, manufacturers of electro-pneumatic systems are also investing a significant amount of time in understanding the needs of automotive industry and finding ways to maximize performance and minimize downtime & energy costs.

The report on electro-pneumatic systems market offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the electro-pneumatic systems market report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report on electro-pneumatic systems market serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the electro-pneumatic systems market, including but not limited to: regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the electro-pneumatic systems market research study. By doing so, the report on electro-pneumatic systems market projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

