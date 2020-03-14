Electrical Sub Panels Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2027

Electrical Sub Panels Market: Introduction

An electrical Sub Panel comes in handy in strung out or large areas which require extra electrical panel which accepts main power and distributes to electrical current. Main breaker panel, Main lug Panel and Sub Panel are the types of electrical Panel. Each panel is best for various set of circumstances. Electrical Sub panel is the best electrical panel to be installed if multiple circuits in a particular location is needed. Usually, they are powered by a circuit within the main panel and they do not have their own disconnect and let you adjust the electricity distribution.

Due to two primary reasons the Electrical Sub panels are installed: 1) if upgrade from fuses to circuit breaker is required or 2) if addition of circuit breaker is needed but have reached the capacity of the current breaker panel. An Electrical sub panel is optimal for situations where multiple circuits are required in some separate or isolated area, like a greenhouse or workshop. However electrical sub-panels don’t increase the amount of available power.

Electrical Sub panels are classified by amperage, number of spaces and number of circuits required. The Ampere Rating of electrical sub panel must be same or more than the circuit in the main breaker panel connected to it and also, number of electrical sub panel is limited to the number of available circuits in the main electrical breaker panel.

Key Application of Electrical Sub panels is in residential and commercial areas. Such as, outbuildings, connecting area from a house or a property etc.

Electrical Sub Panels Market: Dynamics

An Electric Sub Panel is a sub panel which distributes electricity to some specific area of a home or other property and widespread usage of such panels in alternative powers, generators, servers, medical industry and residential area expected to accelerate market growth of Electrical Sub Panels.

Reduced Installation complexities, high level of engineering innovation has resulted in better designs and significant benefits, simplifying wiring and reducing material requirements. It offers offer benefits such as efficient power supply while providing protective circuit breakers, have created avenues for industry growth.

Transfer Switches (a type of electrical sub panel) is the trend and has sizeable potential in future as they provide continues protection to the house from trip on over current which leads to fire.

Electrical sub panels get effected by corrosion & oxidation and has fire risk hence sometimes it’s not preferred for outdoor installations hence restraining the scope of use of electrical sub panel. Also, sale of electrical sub panel is slow due to its long life cycle is expected to have a low-to-moderate growth for the electrical sub panels market.

Electrical Sub Panels Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Electrical Sub Panels by configuration:

Three Phase

Single Phase

Segmentation of Electrical Sub Panels by current strength:

Below 100 amps (amperage )

Between 100- 200 amps (amperage )

Above 200 amps (amperage )

Segmentation of electrical sub panel by Mounting Type:

Bolt on

Plug In

Segmentation of electrical sub panel by application:

Residential and commercial use

Power Distribution and transmission utilities

Manufacturing and Process Utilities

Others ( includes mining, marine and Transportation)

Electrical Sub Panels Market: Regional Outlook

There is no particular company dominating for Electrical Sub panel. However, North America with its booming economy and escalating expanding manufacturing of electrical industry, is expected to see high revenue growth in upcoming years. The Global market of Asia Pacific is projected to reach billions due to growing demand of electrical panels. Globalization and Industrialization of electrical industries are the megatrend which will drive substantial demand in the supply chain leading to huge growth in the market. Consumption of electronics and electrical machinery is growing in developing countries in short term and expected to grow in long term as well.

Electrical Sub Panels Market: Key Players