In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “electrical steel market” sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Electrical Steel Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 to 2026 | Key Players are Voestalpine Stahl GmbH, ThyssenKrupp AG, JFE Steel Corporation, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the electrical steel market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

The steel industry has witnessed hegemony of large players, especially in the last decade or so. However, in addition to the oversupply of steel, changing global trade dynamics have significantly impacted the conventional supply-demand scenario of steel, including electrical steel.

While the steel industry is witnessing an oversupply of low-cost steel, growing demand for electrical steel has led manufacturers to ramp up their production capacities. In particular, demand surge for cold rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) electrical steel is currently fulfilled by only a handful of Tier 1 players who have the capacity and technology for CRGO production. A 5x cost of electrical steel as compared to hot rolled coil steel used in car manufacturing and consumer durable explains the hegemony of Tier 1 players who hold half the global revenues in electrical steel market place.

Owing to the excellent isotropic magnetic properties, lower iron loss and multidirectional magnetization, demand for non-grain oriented electrical steel (NGOES) is likely to witness a surge on the back of growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles that consume a considerable amount of non-grain oriented electrical steel. Increasing interest of industry giants in auto electrification and exponential growth in the production of hybrid and electric vehicles will present a considerable demand for non-grain oriented electrical steel in the future.

Among the two types of commercially distributed electrical steel – non-grain and grain-oriented variants, demand for grain-oriented electrical steel is gaining significant momentum. An extensive application of grain-oriented electrical steel in the power industry, particularly in distribution transformers and power transformers can be attributed to the demand surge.

Electrical steel markets in fast-growing economies have been import-oriented. Flooded with low-cost steel, exports from China dominated this supply chain, however, current trade disputes have spurred a courtship behavior across world economies to sustain their domestic steel industries. According to the World Steel Association data, approximately 17% of the global steel export is projected to witness diversion towards attractive steel markets.

Influenced by steel tariffs, economies are carving their own ways of increasing domestic production of electrical steel. For instance, India to address its heavy reliance on the electrical steel market, have begun to expand the production capacity wherein German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp India announced the production of India’s first CRGO electrical steel. EU Commission also initiated a safeguard investigation with regard to concerns of steel imports.

Electrical steel laminations play indispensable role in efficient power transmission in electric equipment. Extensive application of electric motors across end-user industries translates into significant demand for electrical steel. Increasing reliance on small and mid-sized electric motors for multiple evolving power transmission demand, particularly in electric vehicles is likely to generate lucrative opportunities for electrical steel market in electric motor landscape. In addition, owing to superior magnetic properties of non-grain oriented electric steel, high power motors highly utilize this type of electrical steel.

