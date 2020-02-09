Electrical Insulation Paper Market to Benefit from Increased Global Uptake of | 2017 – 2025

Electrical insulation papers are increasingly in demand as pure cellulose has excellent electrical properties. Cellulose is also polar with a dielectric constant significantly greater than one. As submarine power cables have high voltages, electrical insulation papers are used and highly in demand as in case of any leakage, the paper will swell but not allow water from flowing through the cable. Electric insulation papers are highly in demand chiefly from the transformer and cable industries. These papers are used in applications that demand extra high voltage.

The global electrical insulation paper market is driven by the modernization of transmission and distribution network. The compelling demand for electricity from commercial, industrial, as well as the residential sector is also a key factor augmenting the growth of this market. The increasing investments in installation of transmission lines will also help spur the demand for electric insulation paper in developing nations.

Electric insulation paper demand is also expected to rise on account of the growth in the construction industry. The construction industry is flourishing specially in the developing economies of Asia Pacific. China and India are among the countries in which construction industry is thriving and thus, will prove to be attractive markets for electric insulation paper market in the years to come. Another industry’s success which is proving to be a growth factor for the global electrical insulation paper market is the consumer electronics industry.

Electrical Insulation Paper Market: Overview

Electrical insulation papers are used as an insulator in many electrical and electronic applications due to its low electric conductive properties. Typically, cellulose is employed as an insulating material due to its excellent insulation properties. Previously, materials such as wood, rubber, and cotton were utilized as electrical insulators. Electrical insulating papers have high mechanical strength, reduced size, and improved resistance properties. The usage of high purity chemical in manufacturing makes them perfect for insulating electrical machines. Presently, these papers are witnessing an increased usage due to the increasing demand for effective insulating products.

Electrical Insulation Paper Market: Dynamics and Trends

The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand from the electrical, and electronics industry verticals. The electrical insulation paper market is expanding significantly due to increasing applications in cable insulation, capacitor insulation, conductor insulation, transformer insulation, electrical bushings, and transformer winding. Moreover, the market is growing due to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in developing economies.

In developing economies, a surge in the electrical installation activities, focus on the development of rural areas, and improved electricity regulations are contributing to the overall expansion of the market. Increasing number of innovations toward the miniaturization of electrical equipment is also demanding the usage of electrical insulation paper. Furthermore, increasing innovations for the improvisation of heat resistance of these insulation papers are creating a high adoption rate across various other applications, thereby driving the overall market.

Electrical Insulation Paper Market: Segmentation

In terms of type of transformer, the electrical insulation paper market can be segmented into high voltage (>12 KV), medium, and low voltage (<12 KV). The high voltage segment is estimated to lead the market due to the rising demand for insulation in various industry verticals.

In terms of application, the electrical insulation paper market can be segmented into conductor insulation, power cable insulation, barrier insulation, end-filling, and others. The power cable insulation segment is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the market due to the rising rate of electricity generation and the increased need for insulation to reduce accidents. Moreover, the conductor insulation segment is also showing a significant share, and is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

