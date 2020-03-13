Electrical Hospital Beds Market by Mega Trends, Leading Companies Revenue, Growth, Size, Factor Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global electrical hospital beds market. The report takes a close look at the global market’s present condition on various parameters and presents a comprehensive forecast regarding the market’s growth trajectory over the 2018-2023 forecast period. According to the study, the global electrical hospital beds market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period.

Electrical hospital beds are beds that can be electrically maneuvered into the most comfortable position for the patient. They can lower or raise the patients according to their requirements, making it comfortable for them to stay on the bed for prolonged periods of time. As a result, they are mostly used for patients with chronic diseases or serious injuries that are likely to take a long time to heal.

The global electrical hospital beds market is driven primarily by the growing healthcare expenditure around the world, which has led to increasing incorporation of electrical hospital beds into the healthcare sector in a number of countries across the world. The growing government support to solutions that make medical care more convenient and comfortable for patients is likely to ensure steady growth of the electrical hospital beds market over the 2018-2023 forecast period.

Segments – Electrical Hospital Beds Market

The global electrical hospitals beds market has been segmented based on type, type of treatment, application, and end user.

By type, the global electrical hospital beds market has been segmented into semi-automatic bed and fully automatic bed. The fully automatic beds segment currently stands at USD 1,029 Mn and is likely to scale up to USD 1,570.9 Mn by 2023 and capture the highest CAGR of 8.83% over the forecast period. Semi-automatic beds segment is likely to strike a CAGR of 5.07% over the forecast period.

By type of treatment, the global electrical hospital beds market includes critical care, acute care, and long-term care. The critical care segment is the largest as well as the fastest growing segment and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.03% over the forecast period to scale valuation of USD 1,020.6 Mn. The acute care segment is expected to be the second largest segment and is expected to attain USD 865.4 Mn by 2023.

By application, the global electrical hospital beds market has been segmented into general purpose, intensive care, delivery/birthing, bariatric, pediatric, pressure relief, psychiatric care, and others. The general purpose segment is leading the market and is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 836.4 Mn by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.29% over the forecast period. The intensive care segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment and capture a CAGR of 7.82% over the forecast period.

By end-user, the global electrical hospital beds market has been segmented into hospital & clinics, reproductive care centers, dentistry, home, & others. Hospitals & clinics segment is dominating the market and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period. However, homecare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment and register a CAGR of 8.81% over the forecast period.

Key Players – Electrical Hospital Beds Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Electrical Hospital Beds Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

The eminent players in the global electrical hospital beds market include Span America Medical System, Inc. (U.S.), Paramount Bed Holding Co., Ltd. (Japan), Famed Zywiec Sp.zo.o. (Poland), Hill Room Holding (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Amico Group of Companies (Canada), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), ArjoHuntleigh (Sweden), Malvestio Spa (Italy), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Merivaara Corporation (Finland), Gendron, Inc. (U.S.), and Linet spol.s.r.o. (Czech Republic).

Regional Analysis – Electrical Hospital Beds Market

The global electrical hospital beds market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas and Europe are likely to dominate the global electrical hospital beds market over the forecast period owing to the high sophistication of the healthcare sector in these regions. The healthcare sector in these regions is highly advanced and can easily incorporate technological advancements such as electrical hospital beds. Government support for technological advancement in the healthcare sector has also been forthcoming in these regions, leading to widespread adoption of electrical hospital beds. This is likely to drive the electrical hospital beds market in these regions over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa region’s contribution to the global electrical hospital beds market is likely to remain low over the forecast period due to the relative lack of technological advancement in the healthcare sector in this region. The Asia Pacific market for electrical hospital beds is likely to rise steadily over the forecast period thanks to the rapid technological advancement in countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand.

