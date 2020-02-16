Electrical Cooktops Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electrical Cooktops Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 139 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Electrical Cooktops market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electrical Cooktops market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Electrical Cooktops is a flat piece of equipment for cooking that is built into a kitchen countertop and that usually has four devices (called burners) that become hot when turned on.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, the development of global electrical cooktops is relative stable with average growth rate of 2.68%. In 2016, the global production of electrical cooktops is nearly 2012.3 K units.

China is the largest production market of electrical cooktops with market share more than 28%. Europe is the largest consumer of electrical cooktops with market share about29.59% in 2016..in general; china is the most important player in the global market of electrical cooktops.

Every year, there is millions of electrical cooktops exported to India, Taiwan, USA and Europe from china. Giant manufacturers like Midea and Haier not only dominated the local market, but also occupied large market share in other regions.

The worldwide market for Electrical Cooktops is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 1920 million US$ in 2024, from 1770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electrical Cooktops in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electrolux

Bosch Home Appliances

Midea

Whirlpool

GE Appliance

Kenmore

Smeg

Fisher and Paykel

Thermador

Baumatic

Haier Group

LG

Asko

Subzero Wolf

Summit Appliance

Market Products / Types:

Glass Ceramic Cooktop

Electric Coil Cooktop

Market Applications / End-Users:

Home

Commercial

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the ELECTRICAL COOKTOPS Market.

