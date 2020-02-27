Electric Vehicle Power Electronics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 18.62% and Forecast to 2021

Pune, India – December 12, 2017 /MarketersMedia/ — Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market 2017
Power electronics deals with the switching of electronic circuits to control the flow of electrical energy. It has three parts: inverter, power module, and power device. Power electronics is basically the technology behind the operation of prominent components in the EVs, inverters, and DC-DC converters. The inverter converts the DC of the battery into three-phase AC that is required by the electric motor during recuperation. Power electronics converts the AC generated by the electric motor into DC, and thus charges the battery. The DC-DC converter supplies the 12V board net of the hybrid and EVs with power.
The analysts forecast the global electric vehicle power electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 18.62% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric vehicle power electronics market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
The report, Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Continental
• Delphi
• Hitachi
• Infineon Technologies
• ZF
Other prominent vendors
• Bosch
• BYD
• Fairchild Semiconductors
• STMicroelectronics
• Texas Instruments
• Toyota Motor
Market driver
• Rising focus on thermal issue management
Market challenge
• Reducing cost by adopting advanced material is challenge for suppliers
Market trend
• Increasing development of synchronous buck converter for advanced automotive designs
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Evolution of EV market
• Major components of EVs
• Prominent application of power electronics in EVs
• Market dynamics of EV power electronics
• Value chain analysis
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
• Global electric vehicle power electronics market by vehicle type
• Global electric vehicle power electronics market by passenger EVs
• Global electric vehicle power electronics market by commercial EVs
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Global electric vehicle power electronics market by geography
• Regional comparison
• APAC – market size & forecast
• North America – market size & forecast
• Europe – market size & forecast
• Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Continental
• Delphi
• Hitachi
• Infineon Technologies
• ZF
..…..Continued
